Volkswagen teams with Latino Equity Advocacy & Policy Institute to expand EV rural ride-share program

VW to take part in the LEAP Institute’s Green Raiteros Electric Vehicle (EV) Rural Ride-Sharing Program

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today it was teaming with the Latino Equity Advocacy & Policy (LEAP) Institute of Fresno, California, to expand on an ongoing transportation effort for rural ride-share. The program will use a Volkswagen ID.4 EV for a period of six months to help reduce transportation barriers for rural residents of California’s San Joaquin Valley.

The LEAP Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works with communities to achieve economic, environmental and climate justice through leadership development, coalition building, community organizing, participatory action research and advocacy for racial justice.

“The LEAP Institute is actively making a meaningful and positive impact on the region,” said Ryan Rose, senior director, environment, health and safety, Volkswagen of America. “As part of our ongoing work to make mobility more sustainable, we are pleased to collaborate with the LEAP Institute and play a small part in such an important program that offers transportation for those who lack options for necessary trips.”

The ID.4 will be used as part of the Green Raiteros Electric Vehicle Rural Ride-Sharing Program, a ride-share resource to bring farmworkers, seniors, and low-income families to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and other important trips such as doctor visits and social service meetings.

As part of its work advancing clean mobility and California’s clean energy goals, the LEAP Institute also participates in the Electric For All campaign, powered by Veloz, a nonprofit focused on accelerating the electric vehicle movement through public awareness and education.

“We are thrilled that Volkswagen has chosen to collaborate with the LEAP Institute and we appreciate their generosity and support of our ongoing green initiatives,” said Rey Leon, Executive Director of the LEAP Institute and Mayor of Huron. “In particular, the Green Raiteros program is one that is near and dear to our hearts as we continue to facilitate and expand mobility options in our community.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen