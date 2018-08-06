Volkswagen T-Roc gains new turbodiesel engine option

Volkswagen’s SUV range expansion continues with news of a new turbodiesel engine option in the T-Roc compact SUV. When T-Roc debuted in Volkswagen Retailers across the UK at the turn of the year, two petrol engines were available. With the arrival of the latest engine option, the range now comprises three petrol and two diesel engines.

The new 1.6-litre TDI is available with a six-speed gearbox and has a peak power figure of 115 PS. Torque tops out at 250 Nm. The engine has been WLTP tested and has an NEDC derived CO₂ emissions figure of 115 g/km. In the T-Roc, this 1.6-litre TDI is offered with front-wheel drive while the existing, more powerful 2.0-litre TDI is currently available with 4MOTION four-wheel drive. For comparison, that motor has a peak power figure of 150 PS and generates up to 340 Nm of torque.

The petrol line-up begins with a 1.0-litre TSI unit producing 115 PS. Above it Volkswagen’s new 1.5-litre EVO engine, which features cylinder shut-down when the engine is under light load, is available for the T-Roc SE trim and above. The engine has an output of 150 PS and is available with a choice of seven-speed DSG or a six-speed manual gearbox.

With an output of 190 PS, the 2.0-litre TSI is the most powerful engine in the T-Roc range. Available with 4MOTION four-wheel drive and a seven-speed DSG gearbox, the 190 PS unit gives the car a top speed of 134 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 7.2 seconds. Despite those performance figures, fuel consumption on the combined cycle is still a competitive 41.5 mpg*.

An expanded line-up now consisting of five-engines ensures the T-Roc range has a power unit for every customer. And as well as the five engine options, the T-Roc is available in five trim levels. Starting with the T-Roc S, which is available from £18,955 (RRP OTR), the range climbs through the SE, Design, SEL and on to the T-Roc R-Line with its unique, sporty styling.

Every T-Roc is equipped with, as a minimum, an eight-inch colour touchscreen and Volkswagen’s Composition Media infotainment system. This allows simultaneous pairing of two compatible mobile devices and includes a CD player and DAB radio.

Also standard on all T-Rocs is Front Assist, which uses radar to scan the area in front of the car and will automatically apply the brakes in an emergency situation. This contributes to the T-Roc’s five-star maximum Euro NCAP safety rating. Halogen clear headlights with separate LED daytime running lights also feature, as does 2Zone electronic climate control and electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors.

T-Roc SE adds Adaptive Cruise Control, among a variety of other features. Focusing on personalisation, T-Roc Design has contrasting roof colour options, plus coloured dashpads and interior door panels, and T-Roc SEL adds satellite navigation and Car-Net ‘Guide and Inform’, which gives online access to a range of useful features such as car parking availability and fuel prices. T-Roc R-Line models include striking 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels and numerous other sporty styling additions.

In the past two years Volkswagen’s SUV offensive has resulted in a range that begins with the all-new T-Roc compact SUV, and follows with the Tiguan and its seven-seat cousin, the new Tiguan Allspace. The latest addition to the SUV range, launched only last month, is the new Touareg luxury SUV. Later this year Volkswagen will launch the T-Cross SUV, which fits into the range below the T-Roc and will go on sale in the UK in 2019.

For more details on the complete Volkswagen range – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

The 1.6-litre TDI 115 PS engine in the Volkswagen T-Roc Model Gearbox Price – RRP OTR T-Roc S 6-speed manual £21,290 T-Roc SE 6-speed manual £22,765 T-Roc Design 6-speed manual £23,465 T-Roc SEL 6-speed manual £25,085 T-Roc R-Line 6-speed manual £27,010

