Volkswagen Sustainability Council and Management Board discuss focal points of Audi’s sustainability strategy

Decarbonization, the circular economy, and diversity were the three megatrends that stood on the agenda during the visit to Audi by the renowned experts from the Volkswagen Group’s Sustainability Council. From October 11 to 13, Magdalena Gerger, Rebecca Harms, Connie Hedegaard, Georg Kell, Margo T. Oge, and Michael Sommer were guests at Audi, where they met members of the group’s executive team. The Sustainability Council was established in 2016 and acts as a critical, independent advisory body for the company. It discusses the strategic priorities of the group’s sustainability agenda and offers its assessment of the group’s current initiatives and their implementation.