Volkswagen Sustainability Council and Management Board discuss focal points of Audi’s sustainability strategy

Decarbonization, the circular economy, and diversity were the three megatrends that stood on the agenda during the visit to Audi by the renowned experts from the Volkswagen Group’s Sustainability Council. From October 11 to 13, Magdalena Gerger, Rebecca Harms, Connie Hedegaard, Georg Kell, Margo T. Oge, and Michael Sommer were guests at Audi, where they met members of the group’s executive team. The Sustainability Council was established in 2016 and acts as a critical, independent advisory body for the company. It discusses the strategic priorities of the group’s sustainability agenda and offers its assessment of the group’s current initiatives and their implementation.
“The Sustainability Council is an important source of input for our corporate strategy and how we prioritize the challenges of the future. At Audi and across the Volkswagen Group, we have made a firm decision and are embracing e-mobility. This is an important step in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and accelerating decarbonization,” commented Markus Duesmann, Audi CEO and Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG. Together with Herbert Diess, Murat Aksel, Arno Antlitz, Oliver Blume, and Thomas Schmall, Markus Duesmann discussed possible initiatives with the advisory board on Tuesday (October 12).
The Sustainability Council, which consists of members from around the world, supports the Volkswagen Group in its strategic focus on issues relating to sustainable mobility and environmental protection, social responsibility and integrity, as well as the future of work and digitalization. The experts from the worlds of business, politics, academia, and civil society meet regularly with the Volkswagen Group’s Board of Management and employee representatives.
SOURCE: Audi