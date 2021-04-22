Volkswagen survey shows American SUV owners and shoppers ready to embrace EVs

Volkswagen of America announced today the results of a new survey that found that momentum and consideration of EVs is growing sharply with American SUV owners and shoppers, along with appreciation of their environmental benefit of no direct emissions, despite many of them having no experience of driving an electric vehicle.

To gauge the appetite for electric vehicles, the new survey polled 1,000 SUV owners and 500 SUV shoppers in the United States—who are looking to purchase one in the next six months—and found that overall, more than 70% had never had the chance to drive an EV. Yet, 65% of owners and 76% of shoppers are more interested in EVs than they were a year ago.

Almost half of owners (45%) and nearly six in 10 shoppers (58%) say they are likely to buy an EV the next time they purchase a vehicle.

“The findings from this survey affirm that our strategy at Volkswagen of bringing affordable, approachable electric vehicles to the U.S. aligns with what Americans are looking for,” said Dustin Krause, Director of e-Mobility at Volkswagen of America, Inc. “Our all-new ID.4 addresses many of the hesitations prospective shoppers have with EVs, such as range anxiety, cost and more.”

Among the trends around electric vehicles among those surveyed:

EV interest is growing—particularly because of environmental concerns—but many do not have experience with them.

More than eight in 10 owners (81%) and shoppers (85%) agree it would be good for the environment if there were more zero direct emission EVs on the roads.

People who drive more miles per week are more likely to consider an EV.

Two-thirds of SUV owners driving 201+ miles per week (66%) are interested in purchasing an EV, compared to 52% of those driving 100 miles a week or less.

Cost, range and charging availability remain concerns for prospective EV owners.

Vehicle cost is one of the top purchase barriers for both SUV owners (58%) and shoppers (57%). For both owners and shoppers, cost (both vehicle cost and home charging station cost), limited charging station availability, limited range and charging time are the top hurdles to EV ownership.

Many SUV owners and shoppers don’t know about the potential EV purchase incentives—but favor more of them.

Only 22% of SUV owners and 31% of SUV shoppers were aware of the potential federal tax credit for EV buyers of up to $7,500; just 15% of SUV shoppers knew of potential state and local incentives.

Yet 77% of SUV owners and 81% of SUV shoppers said governments and other organizations should offer incentives to help people switch to electric driving.

Volkswagen recently launched the ID.4—its first long-range electric SUV—in an effort to democratize EVs and help make them more accessible. A key part of Volkswagen’s global commitment to make its business and vehicles carbon neutral by 2050, the ID.4 marries the strengths of a purpose-built EV with performance, packaging and value, and is now arriving to dealerships across the country.

Survey Methodology: 5-minute online survey among n=1,000 SUV owners in the U.S. (n=500 men, n=500 women) and 500 SUV shoppers in the U.S. (n=250 men, n=250 women), defined as those who own or lease an SUV and identify an SUV as their primary vehicle or those who are likely to purchase/lease an SUV in the next six months. Field dates: March 16-25, 2021. Margin of error: Owners ±3.1% / Shoppers ±4.4%.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America