Volkswagen Supervisory Board appoints Bram Schot to Group Board of Management

The Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft today appointed Bram Schot a member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG effective January 1, 2019. Schot, appointed by the Supervisory Board of Audi AG as Board of Management Chairman of the company headquartered in Ingolstadt, will also hold responsibility for Group Sales in the Group Board of Management. “As Audi Board of Management Chairman, Bram Schot takes over an important task in the Group. With his long-standing experience he will prove Audi’s premium claim and successfully lead the brand with its “Vorsprung durch Technik” mission statement into the future”, the Chairman of the Audi Supervisory Board and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen, Dr. Herbert Diess, said.

Peter Mosch, Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG and member of the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG, underscored: “Audi must stay in the fast lane. To achieve that, we need clarity at all levels. This was very clearly expressed by our workforce. Consequently, as employee representatives, we supported the proposal to appoint Bram Schot as a member of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management. For us, this is a logical step for our brand as it charts its course for the future and also for Group Sales.”

Schot thus succeeds Rupert Stadler, who left the Group in October. Schot (57) became the Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG on September 1, 2017.In addition, he took over the duties of the Board of Management Chairman on a temporary basis effective June 19, 2018. Before joining Audi, Schot, who is a native of The Netherlands, was the director responsible for Marketing and Sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles from 2012. The former President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italia joined the Volkswagen Group in 2011, overseeing strategic projects in Group Sales.

SOURCE: Volkswagen