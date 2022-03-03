Volkswagen stops production of vehicles in Russia and suspends export

The Volkswagen Group has received the news about the war in Ukraine with great dismay and shock

The Volkswagen Group has received the news about the war in Ukraine with great dismay and shock. Volkswagen continues to hope for a cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. We are convinced that a sustainable solution to the conflict can only be found on the basis of international law.

Against the background of the Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting consequences, the Group Board of Management of Volkswagen AG has decided to stop the production of vehicles in Russia until further notice. This decision applies to the Russian production sites in Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod.

Vehicle exports to Russia will also be stopped with immediate effect.

With the extensive interruption of business activities in Russia, the Executive Board is reviewing the consequences from the overall situation, during this period of great uncertainty and upheaval.

SOURCE: Volkswagen