Volkswagen starts update program for ID.4 software, with performance improvements and new features

Update will begin with MY21 vehicles and continue for certain MY22 ID.4 EVs

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is pleased to announce the next advancement of the ID.4 EV with software updates. New features to enhance the charging experience and further improve system performance will be available on MY21 and certain MY22 vehicles. This first update is a prerequisite for future features. Eligible vehicle owners will receive formal notification once the update is made available to them.

“The ID.4 has been very successful for Volkswagen—both in bringing new customers into the brand and in introducing traditional ICE drivers to EVs,” said Andrew Savvas, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Volkswagen North American Region. “We’re excited to upgrade the software in MY21 and certain MY22 ID.4s to enhance the user experience.”

One of the unique parts of the ID.4 offer is the included three years of fast-charging on the Electrify America network—the nation’s largest open DC fast charging network—and this latest iteration of ID.4 software makes it easier to find Electrify America stations while on the go. The software upgrade adds a charge routing feature to the native navigation system on ID.4, which allows drivers to filter for Electrify America stations only, or for certain levels of charging speeds available at any station.

Another new feature that the software update adds for ID.4 is Auto Hold. Once drivers bring the vehicle to a complete stop, they can release the brake pedal and Auto Hold secures the vehicle from rolling away until the accelerator pedal is engaged. The feature can be deactivated with a shortcut menu if desired.

Additionally, more information for drivers is added to the ID.Cockpit digital display with the software upgrade. Battery information is communicated with state of charge percentage added to the existing battery icon and range shown in the display. The current drive mode is also now shown, indicating whether the car is set to Eco, Comfort, Sport, Custom, or Traction (all-wheel-drive models only). Also new to the ID.Cockpit display: a trip computer adding current driving data and ambient temperature.

Also included in the upgrade are minor bug fixes, along with security improvements. In the future, Volkswagen plans to further enhance the capability of these vehicles with Plug & Charge capability and additional remote features.

Owners of MY21 vehicles will receive communication requesting that they book in-person appointments with their local dealers for the software update and replacement of the vehicle’s 12-volt battery. Owners of a limited population of MY22 vehicles will be notified soon regarding next steps for updates to their vehicles.

