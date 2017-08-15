Volkswagen: Spearheading a new class: the new T-ROC

With the presentation of the new T-Roc in eight days’ time, Volkswagen will be introducing a new model that is set to make waves in the compact SUV class: the all-new crossover model boasts crisp proportions, a progressive design and a wealth of innovations.

In urban traffic or on long trips, the new T-Roc combines the effortless superiority of an SUV with the agility of a sporty, compact model. Both of these attributes are also reflected in the design, which adopts off-road features and infuses these with dynamism and urban appeal. At the same time, the T-Roc remains clearly recognisable as a Volkswagen. A style-defining feature in the front is the wide radiator grille with integrated dual headlights. Separate from the headlights, the housings for turn indicators and daytime running/cornering lights are positioned in the bumper, together with the light signature which provides the T-Roc with a distinctive appearance at night, too.

To tie in with the world premiere of the T-Roc on Wednesday, 23 August, Volkswagen is offering a livestream, beginning at 7 pm BST (8 pm CEST).

EN: http://volkswagen.gomexlive.com/vw_live_pk/?lang=en

1) T-Roc: the vehicle has not yet gone on sale and is therefore not governed by Directive 1999/94/E

