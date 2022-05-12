Volkswagen shareholders formally approve actions of Board of Management and Supervisory Board and adopt resolution on dividend for 2021

At the virtual Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG, the shareholders voted by a majority of 99.9982% percent to approve the recommendation of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to increase the dividend for fiscal year 2021 compared with the previous years to 7.50 EUR per ordinary share and 7.56 EUR per preferred share

At the virtual Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG, the shareholders voted by a majority of 99.9982% percent to approve the recommendation of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to increase the dividend for fiscal year 2021 compared with the previous years to 7.50 EUR per ordinary share and 7.56 EUR per preferred share. Approximately 3.8 (2.4) billion EUR will therefore be distributed to shareholders for the last fiscal year. The resolution on the formal approval of the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2021 was passed.

In addition, Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud was elected to the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Dr. Hussain Ali Al Abdulla, who resigned prior to the expiry of his term of office.

Furthermore, at a meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Jens Rothe to succeed Bertina Murkovic on the Executive Committee of the supervisory body.

