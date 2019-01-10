Volkswagen sets new delivery record in 2018

Volkswagen set a new delivery record in 2018, handing over a total of 6.24 million vehicles worldwide for the full year, 0.2 percent more than in 2017. Positive delivery trends in South America (+13.1 percent), the USA (+4.2 percent) and Europe (+3.6 percent) offset considerable economic uncertainty in China, Argentina and Mexico as well as at times severe repercussions as a result of the changeover to WLTP in Western Europe. The SUV offensive along with numerous other new products from the brand proved to be key growth drivers. Volkswagen Board Member for Sales Jürgen Stackmann: “2018 was characterized by considerable uncertainty in some regions, especially in the second half of the year. Overall, though, we were able to combat this with a strong offensive of attractive new products and to offset the adverse effects. Our strategy has paid off. The new delivery record is the result of much hard work.”

Volkswagen COO Ralf Brandstätter: “2019 will be another year of enormous challenges for the brand, above all in light of growing geopolitical risks. We must do our homework. Apart from volume growth, we will in future be focusing more closely on earnings performance than we have done in the past. This is about ensuring the long-term profitability of the Volkswagen brand.”

Volkswagen’s global SUV offensive is bearing fruit. Customers are giving a very warm welcome to the numerous new models. While global passenger car deliveries by the brand in 2018 were 0.2 percent higher than in 2017, the SUV segment grew 38.0 percent over the same period. As a result, almost every fifth Volkswagen delivered to customers was an SUV (19.2 percent). This share was only 13.9 percent in 2017.

By 2025, Volkswagen will have over 30 SUV models with conventional and electric drives in its global portfolio. The SUV offensive is to make a vital contribution to strengthening core business, enabling the brand to initiate the necessary multi-billion investments in e-mobility and autonomous driving.

The popularity of Volkswagen’s electric vehicles is also increasing. In total, the brand delivered some 50,000 pure electric cars and plug-in hybrids to customers last year, a rise of 13 percent compared with the previous year. The e-Golf1 was particularly popular: there was a 45 percent increase in deliveries, making the model one of the leading electric vehicles in Germany and Europe.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Volkswagen