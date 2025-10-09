Volkswagen Selects Nuvei to Launch Payment Solutions for Connected Vehicles

Nuvei Corporation today announces its partnership with Volkswagen Brazil to launch a comprehensive payment solution for connected vehicles in Brazil. This collaboration enables Volkswagen to offer subscription-based connectivity services through an integrated app in the VW Play Connect multimedia system, which debuted in the New Nivus in 2024 and is already available for the New T-Cross and New Tera in 2025.

The app offers a variety of features, ranging from vehicle connectivity and remote commands to information about maintenance and vehicle financing. Nuvei’s customized payment infrastructure allows for seamless recurring payments covering both VW’s connected car services and data packages from telecom providers.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in connected vehicle technology, with Nuvei developing an entire complex infrastructure that enables processing of payments for the app’s services. The sophisticated payment architecture developed by Nuvei integrates multiple service providers into a unified payment flow, creating a seamless experience for the brand’s customers. Volkswagen will leverage Nuvei’s global reach to scale the solution across additional markets, particularly in Latin America.

Phil Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: “We’re incredibly proud of this partnership with Volkswagen. As a payments technology provider, we want to be a true partner to our customers, and this collaboration perfectly exemplifies that approach. We’ve worked tirelessly to understand Volkswagen’s specific needs, and by architecting a solution that facilitates subscription payments for connected car services, we’re helping them enhance their customer relationships through seamless payment experiences.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

SOURCE: PRNewsWire