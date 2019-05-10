Volkswagen relies on Infineon for its electric future

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is a new partner in the Volkswagen Group’s strategic supplier network FAST (Future Automotive Supply Tracks). This program stands for close cooperation in key future fields. As the market leader in semiconductors for electro-mobility, Infineon contributes significantly to the move toward electric drivetrains by the world’s largest car maker. Infineon’s power modules control the electric drive in Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix MEB, which is the industry’s largest electrification platform. As part of FAST, Infineon and Volkswagen will also discuss future semiconductor requirements.

“Together with our customers, we want to ensure that electro-mobility becomes part of people’s everyday life,” said Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division of Infineon. “Together with Volkswagen, we can identify requirements early on and create innovations that increase the range of electric vehicles or reduce charging times, for example.”

“Cooperation with strong partners is a key factor for the success of our electric offensive,” said Michael Baecker, Head of Procurement Connectivity, eMobility and Driver Assistance at the Volkswagen Group. “Our e-models feature technologies and ideas from the most innovative companies in our industry.” The Volkswagen Group has announced that it intends to launch almost 70 new e-models and build 22 million e-vehicles over the next ten years. Most of them will be based on the MEB, including the new ID. family from the Volkswagen brand, as well as models from Audi, Seat and Škoda.

Infineon is the market and technology leader in power semiconductors for electro-mobility. In 2018, 15 of the 20 top-selling electric models and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide used its components. The chip manufacturer has the broadest range of semiconductors for electro-mobility: from the bare die, discrete components, chips embedded in printed circuit boards, to power modules; the portfolio includes products based on silicon as well as on silicon carbide. Therefore, Infineon is able to address a customer’s specific requirements very flexibly.

In order to cater for growing demand for power electronics in the automotive industry as well as other sectors, Infineon is expanding its production capacities at its existing plants in Dresden (Germany) and Kulim (Malaysia). Over the coming years, the company is also investing 1.6 billion euros in a new and highly efficient factory to produce power semiconductors in Villach (Austria). The new factory is scheduled to go into operation in 2021.

Chips are a key component in sustainable mobility. Innovative power semiconductors, for example, reduce energy losses when electricity is converted between the charging station, battery and electric motor. Moreover, they help the car recover more energy when it brakes. Sensors monitor the status of the battery cells, for instance. And microcontrollers control charging and discharging in order to maximize the battery’s performance and service life.

SOURCE: Infineon