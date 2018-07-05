Volkswagen receives the Plus X Award as “Most Innovative Brand” for the third time in 2018

The Plus X Award innovation prize once again recognises Volkswagen’s excellent design and brand experiences

Polo, T-Roc, Touareg 1 , Atlas Tanoak 2 and I.D. VIZZION 3 stand out as “Product of the Year 2018”

This makes Volkswagen the “Best Automotive Brand 2018”

Volkswagen is continuously setting new standards in product design at a world-class level. This is why the Wolfsburg-based company has received the Plus X Award as “Most Innovative Brand” for the third year in a row. Because the most impressive car models were also produced by Volkswagen, the jury also awarded the company the title of “Best Automotive Brand 2018”.

The team managed by Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, now receives the highest award – the Plus X Award as “Most Innovative Brand” – in Bonn. “We are pleased to be able to offer our customers exceptional experiences on every journey, resulting from sustainable design, intuitive functionality and uncompromising quality. Receiving the award once again from a jury of experts as Most Innovative Brand is an outstanding recognition for our forward-looking brand”, explained Bischoff at the award ceremony.

Volkswagen made quite an impression with its excellently positioned portfolio, appealing to many different customer needs. The jury selected the Polo, T-Roc and Touareg models as well as the Atlas Tanoak and I.D. VIZZION concept vehicles as Product of the Year in the respective category. The jury honoured the models from Wolfsburg a total of 26 times this year. For this reason, Volkswagen was awarded the title “Best Automotive Brand 2018” in the automotive manufacturer category.

“Volkswagen has shined for years with exceptionally high-quality designs and innovative vehicle technology. The brand was once again able to convince the Plus X Award jurors this year with vehicles from various classes – and with forward-looking concepts,” said Frank Kreif, chairman of the jury.

The Plus X Award is the world’s most important innovation prize for technology, sport and lifestyle. Since 2004, it has honoured brands for advances in quality and ground-breaking character in the experience of products. The submitted entries are judged by an international, independent jury, which this year included experts from 26 sectors.

The “Most Innovative Brand” award is the highest distinction of the Plus X Award and is honoured with a large golden trophy. The jury honours the competitor receiving the most product seals for its models as “Best Automotive Brand”.

1)Touareg V6 TDI 4MOTION 210 kW: Fuel consumption in l/100 km: urban 5.9 / extra-urban 5.9 / combined 6.6; CO 2 emissions in g/km: combined 173; efficiency class B.

2) 3)Atlas Tanoak and I.D. VIZZION: concept vehicle.

