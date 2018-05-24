Volkswagen R powers passenger rides at Speedmachine

The agreement offers event-goers the unique opportunity to experience the iconic track with an adrenaline-pumping passenger ride in the award-winning Golf R alongside a professional racing driver.

Volkswagen R is the inspiration for the Polo R Supercar, which will be seen competing at Cooper Tires World RX of Great Britain at Silverstone in the hands of defending champion Johan Kristoffersson and motorsport legend Petter Solberg.

To celebrate the manufacturer’s success in World RX, Volkswagen R will take pride of place at Speedmachine with a display of its models, and the opportunity to meet both Kristoffersson and Solberg.

Attendees will also have the chance to get a racer’s eye-view of the famed Silverstone national circuit from the passenger seat of a Golf R, which packs a huge 310 PS and 400 Nm of torque to reach 0-62mph in just 4.6 seconds.

This is achieved through its use of race-bred technology, including a seven-speed dual-clutch (DSG) gearbox, 4MOTION four-wheel drive and pioneering launch control start.

“Volkswagen R is excited to be a key partner in the Speedmachine festival,” commented Executive Director for Volkswagen R, Jost Capito.

“We look forward to connecting with the fans, showcasing our products and offering F1 circuit thrill rides in the iconic Golf R to the visitors of the festival.”

World RX Managing Director for IMG, Paul Bellamy said: “Volkswagen R brings the best of the firm’s racing technology and experience – honed through its decades of motorsport success – to the road, which makes Speedmachine the perfect partner to demonstrate its range.

“We’re sure event-goers will be inspired by Volkswagen’s rallycross performances to lap up the opportunity of discovering Volkswagen R on the Silverstone Circuit itself.”

In addition to the enthralling action on-track at Silverstone over the World RX of Great Britain weekend, Speedmachine’s packed entertainment bill ensures there will be something for each event-goer to enjoy.

This includes headline live music from the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Lethal Bizzle and Ministry of Sound, plus e-sports, drifting, iconic car displays and the very best street food.

Weekend, camping and day tickets are available at www.speedmachine.com

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.