Volkswagen postpones Annual General Meeting 2020

Volkswagen has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for fiscal year 2019 due to the spread of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and the measures in connection with containing the virus. Group CFO Frank Witter said: “The health of our shareholders, employees and service providers has top priority. For that reason, we will be arranging a new date for the Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for May 7.”

The precise date and procedure for the Annual General Meeting 2020 of Volkswagen AG will be announced in due course, depending on further developments in the wave of infection.

SOURCE: Volkswagen