Volkswagen Polo awarded World Urban Car of the Year at the New York Auto Show

The new Volkswagen Polo was awarded the prestigious World Urban Car of the Year award at the New York Auto Show. The World Car Awards are presented once a year, and more than 80 international motoring journalists from 24 countries vote on the best models in the world market.

The Polo prevailed against strong international competition. The prize was accepted by Klaus Bischoff, who leads Volkswagen’s design team. He said: “Volkswagen is proud of this award for the Polo, which is one of the most successful small and compact vehicles in the world, with more than 14 million units sold. The sixth model generation, which started in autumn 2017, is even more mature and sportier than its predecessors.”

The new Polo is based on the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB). This makes it possible to offer a wide range of drive systems. The completely renewed range of engines includes numerous petrol (TSI) and diesel (TDI) derivatives. At the top of the line-up is the Polo GTI+, with its 2.0-litre 200 PS engine. In the UK the Polo range starts from £11,975 (RRP OTR).

With a comprehensive range of standard or optionally available driver assistance systems, the latest Polo is one of the most high-tech compact cars in the world. Automatic Post-Collision Braking, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control and a Driver Alert System are standard features. Also standard on all Polo models is Front Assist, which us a radar system to automatically brake the car when a likely front collision is detected.

SEL trim adds front and rear parking sensors and satellite navigation, as well as 2Zone climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels and a host of interior and exterior styling features.

Available as an option is Volkswagen’s Active Info Display. This is a 10.5-inch TFT high definition screen that replaces the traditional analogue instrumentation in front of the driver. This is standard on the Polo GTI+, as is Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). This advanced cruise control system takes the strain out of driving by ensuring the Polo remains within a set distance of the car ahead, and only travels up to a set speed limit, no matter how much the vehicle ahead speeds up or slows down.

When voting for World Urban Car of the Year the jury considers vehicles that are particularly suited to the challenges of congested traffic in major cities and metropolitan areas. The eight candidates nominated for this award, as well as the vehicles in the other categories of the World Car of the Year Award, were extensively tested and judged by a jury.

Volkswagen’s success at the World Car Awards:

2009: Volkswagen Golf (World Car of the Year)

2010: Volkswagen Polo (World Car of the Year)

2010: Volkswagen BlueMotion (World Green Car of the Year)

2011: Volkswagen up! (World Car of the Year)

2013: Volkswagen Golf (World Car of the Year)

2018: Volkswagen Polo (World Urban Car of the Year)

