Volkswagen: Pick-up of the Year: ‘triple’ for the new Amarok

Pick-up Award of the International Van of the Year (IVotY) jury goes to the Amarok from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

This is the Amarok: a very special award has just been presented at the Solutrans 2023 logistics and transport trade show in Lyon. The IPUA, short for “International Pick-up Award”, is awarded only every two to three years. And the new Amarok from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has won – again! This means that the pick-up has now received this award for the third time after 2011 (for the years 2012 and 2013) and 2017 (for the years 2018 and 2019). This time, the Amarok shares first place with its cooperation partner Ford and its Ranger model for 2024 and 2025.

‘Triple’: the ‘International Pick-up Award’ presented by the jury of transport journalists goes to the new Amarok from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) for the third time. The new model, developed in cooperation with partner Ford and available in the first markets worldwide since the end of 2022, impressed the 20-member international jury during this year’s test drives on the Greek mainland in October.

“Following the IPUA 2023 Group Tests, held in Greece last month, the new Amarok impressed. Although a collaboration project, the VWCV Design Team has managed to maintain the company’s unique styling and driving traits, which customers will testify”, explains Jarlath Sweeney, President and Chairman of the IVotY and IPUA jury as well as motoring journalist from Ireland. “This seventh running of the IPUA sees the new generation Amarok adding to the titles won in 2011 and again in 2017, with the upgraded version”, continues Sweeney. The Amarok has therefore always won with the latest model – in the first, fourth and now seventh pick-up test of the international IPUA jury in 2023.

“The Amarok is a pick-up that delivers reliable performance both on and off the road. It impressed the jury in both cases. The ‘International Pick-up Award’ for 2024 and 2025 means the Amarok has already achieved the ‘treble’ in just 14 years of production. This demonstration of trust honours the entire team at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. We would like to say thank you!”, said Karl Bernqvist, Member of the Brand Management Board responsible for Procurement at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, at the award ceremony in Lyon. Over 1,300 guests were invited to the gala dinner at the Solutrans trade show.

In 2023, the new pick-up is now available to order in most markets and is already on the road many times – and if necessary, naturally also off the beaten track. The demand for Amarok models is in some cases higher than the available supply during the ramp-up phase of production. In some markets, the Amarok and some of its model variants are already sold out for 2023. The new Amarok is built exclusively at the Silverton plant in South Africa.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is bringing the new pick-up to Germany and Europe in five model series as a TDI diesel vehicle with four engine/gearbox variants; petrol versions, single cab models and smaller diesel variants are also available in other markets outside Europe.

Depending on equipment, more than 25 assist systems, displays with up to 12.3-inch screens, a practical mix of digital and analogue controls, and high-quality materials ensure a premium-class feeling on board the new Amarok. Thanks to a payload of up to 1.19 tonnes, a maximum trailer weight of up to 3.5 tonnes and an improved cargo box design, the new Amarok masters every conceivable work and leisure time task.

The new Amarok is offered in five model series: Amarok, Life and Style, plus the top versions PanAmericana (off-road styling) and Aventura (exclusive styling). In Europe, the new Amarok is designed as a four-door pick-up with double cab. At 5,350 mm, the new Amarok is just under 10 centimetres longer than its predecessor. A wheelbase of 3,270 mm represents an increase of 173 mm. This provides even more room in the double cab.

The technology and new equipment with numerous assist systems and 360-degree camera images also make off-road driving much easier. The vehicle now has a fording depth of 80 cm instead of the previous 50 cm. Shorter overhangs and, not least, the powerful engine/gearbox combinations also contribute to this.

2.0-litre turbodiesel versions with an output of 125 and 151 kW are available, as well as a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel version with 177 kW. Depending on the model series, the new Amarok is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a ten-speed automatic gearbox. The TDI inline and V engines deliver between 405 and 600 newton metres of torque. All models come with 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard, either as an engageable (2H, 4H, 4L) or as an extended engageable all-wheel drive (4A, 2H, 4H, 4L). These top-of-the-range versions offer variable and thus automatic power distribution between the front and rear axles via a multiplate clutch. The new Amarok therefore has enough power to pull large loads or to move forward even on challenging forest or construction site terrain.

The new Amarok is being launched in Germany at a net price of 39,598.00 euros (47,121.62 euros incl. VAT) in the basic version. The superior everyday companion is already equipped with LED headlights, multifunction steering wheel, Dynamic Road Sign Display, 10-inch infotainment system, Park Distance Control at the rear with manoeuvre braking and rear view camera system.

SOURCE: Volkswagen