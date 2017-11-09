Volkswagen: Performance pack upgrade for Potent Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R is renowned for its 4Motion-inspired all-wheel drive composure and vibrant driving ability. The latest version of the Golf R was launched in the UK earlier this year with revised styling and new technology, including redesigned bumpers, new LED headlights, sweeping indicators and Volkswagen’s Active Info Display.

Now there is a potent new Performance Pack option for DSG-equipped versions of this fast Golf. The Performance Pack adds to the head-turning looks of the Golf R and further refines its dynamic capabilities.

Fitted at the factory, the new Performance Pack comprises the ‘R-Performance’ brake system, a derestricted top speed, and 19-inch ‘Spielberg’ alloy wheels. The hatchback version receives a rear roof spoiler, too. Collectively these enhancements are priced at £2,300 (RRP).

Silver-painted callipers mark the ‘R-Performance’ brake system out from the standard set-up. A two kilogram weight saving contributes to the superior performance but it is the ‘built pin discs’ that provide a superior feel for the driver.

Built pin discs have an aluminium brake pot with a cast steel friction ring that’s joined to the brake pot via cast pins. The advantage in this configuration is it expands radially when under stress, aiding durability and proving especially advantageous when the Golf R is driven on a track.

A top speed limited to 155 mph applies to the Golf R in both hatchback and Estate forms. However, that limit is removed when the Performance Pack is specified – thereby unleashing the full potential of the car’s 310 PS 2.0-litre TSI engine. In derestricted form, the hatchback model will reach 166 mph and the Estate 168 mph.

Additionally, when the Performance Pack is specified, the 18-inch ‘Cadiz’ alloy wheels fitted to the standard Golf R are upgraded to 19-inch ‘Spielberg’ alloys. And customers of the hatchback model will have an extra rear spoiler lip fitted to their Golf R, which adds a useful 20 kilograms of downforce.

Alongside the arrival of the Performance Pack, Volkswagen is now also offering a bespoke sports exhaust package for hatchback versions of the new Golf R, whether they are equipped with a manual or a DSG gearbox.

With low density and high strength, titanium is a performance car manufacturer’s ideal metal. Using this material Slovenian exhaust specialist Akrapovič has developed an exhaust system that complements the Golf R Performance Pack. It is available separately for the hatchback Golf R and is priced at £2,975 (RRP).

Round tailpipes, rather than oval, and valve control technology result in an incomparable exhaust sound, particularly at high revs and when shifting gear. The valve control system is adjusted inline with the Golf R’s Driving Mode Selection options, which include Eco, Normal, Sport and Race.

In standard form the Golf R is priced from £32,710 (OTR RRP) or £33,995 (OTR RRP) with the DSG gearbox. One of the hottest of hot hatches, the Golf R is a potent and popular model in the UK. Fitted with the Performance Pack and accompanying sports exhaust option, it becomes lighter and features sharper styling alongside that purposeful exhaust sound.

The Golf R Estate is a one of a kind car and is only available with a DSG gearbox. It is priced, in standard form, from £35,700 (OTR RRP). With the Performance Pack it benefits from the improved braking system, an unrestricted speed limit and larger wheels.

For more details on the Volkswagen Golf R – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

