Volkswagen passenger cars market share grows during turbulent year for the automotive sector

Volkswagen Passenger Cars delivered a strong performance in a very difficult environment last year to register a new-car market share of 9.09%, according to SMMT data – an increase of 0.4% over 2019. The introduction in March of the new Golf 8 proved a significant contributor to these results, as did the ID.3 which, despite launching in September, became one of the top-selling BEVs of the year.

SUVs performed particularly strongly for the company, with Volkswagen ranked as one of the best-selling SUV brands in 2020. This was thanks in part to the introduction of new trims levels for the Touareg SUV at the start of 2020, including the popular Black Edition, while the continued popularity of the T-Roc and T-Cross, as well as the recent introduction of the revised Tiguan, also played a major role in the brand’s success within the segment.

However, it was the hatchback segment that still proved most popular with Volkswagen customers. The Golf was the third most popular car of the year and the best-seller in its class, driven by the launch of the eighth-generation model with its choice of petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains. Also key to this success was the Polo, finishing the year as the eighth best-seller. Another important model of note was the all-electric ID.3, which took off from a standing start at the end of September to considerable success in just one quarter, finishing December as the fourth best-selling model overall during the month.

Commenting on the results Andrew Savvas, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “Obviously this has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, and the automotive industry is no exception. So I am proud of the teamwork and spirit, evident throughout our company and retailer network, that collectively allowed us to achieve such a strong result during those 12 difficult months.

“Thanks to their hard work and commitment, we have been able to launch successfully a host of attractive new models during 2020, as well as provide servicing and workshop requirements to our customers. It’s been an inspiring team effort.

“While the UK faces more restrictions and challenges at the start of 2021, and safety and wellbeing are our top priorities, I nonetheless look forward to working with our partners and colleagues to continue to make Volkswagen a success, which includes the next chapter in our electromobility story: the launch of the ID.4 SUV this Spring.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen