Volkswagen offers pre-booking for the first time

Volkswagen is today starting pre-booking in Europe for the first model in its new full-electric ID. family, the ID.3. With immediate effect, potential customers can register for an early production slot for the ID.3 at www.volkswagen.co.uk/id by paying a registration deposit of £750. The ID.3 1ST special edition, which has been especially configured for pre-booking, includes high-quality, high-performance equipment and is limited to 30,000 vehicles. Volkswagen is equipping the ID.3 1ST with the medium-sized battery option later available for the ID.3 series, which is expected to be most popular. With the three production battery options, ranges between 330 and up to 550 kilometers in accordance with WLTP will be possible. The pre-booking special edition has a range of 420 km (WLTP). While the base recommended price of the ID.3 series model with the smallest battery version starts at under €30,000 in Germany (recommended price), the exclusive ID.3 1ST special edition will be available for less than €40,000, before the deduction of the state subsidy in each case.

The ID.3 is to be delivered to customers in carbon neutral form. Both battery cell production and ID. production are oriented towards this goal, for example with the consistent use of power from renewable sources. Unavoidable emissions in the production process will be compensated for by certified climate projects.

Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start, as planned, at the end of 2019 and the first vehicles are to be delivered to customers in mid-2020.

“With the start of pan-European pre-booking for the ID.3, e- mobility at Volkswagen will become concrete for our customers. From today, everyone can take part,” said Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales,” at the launch event at the DRIVE Volkswagen Group Forum in Berlin. “With the ID.3, we will be ushering in the third major chapter of strategic importance in the history of our brand, following the Beetle and the Golf. With the ID.3, we are making the electric car fit for mass mobility. Initially, we will electrify Europe with the ID.3 and then other regions with further electric models in the ID. family which are to follow in the near future.”

Volkswagen UK is offering the car in special edition ID.3 1ST Plus form, which features large wheel rims and comprehensive equipment, including voice control and navigation system, IQ.Light and bi-color exterior and interior design.

In most markets, the ordering phase for pre-booking customers will start just after the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. Customers will then be able to place a binding order for an ID.3 1ST Plus with the Volkswagen retailer they prefer. Up to that point, customers will be able to cancel their registration at any time without any charge, in which case the registration deposit will be immediately refunded.

Pre-booking is being offered in 29 European markets. The most important markets in Europe for the ID.3 will be Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the UK and Austria. On average, Volkswagen plans to deliver more than 100,000 vehicles per year to customers.

SOURCE: Volkswagen