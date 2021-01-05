Volkswagen of America reports Q4 and 2020 year-end sales results

Volkswagen of America Q4 2020 Sales
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|Yr/Yr%
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Yr/Yr%
|Golf
|1,963
|970
|102%
|6,063
|5,644
|7.4%
|GTI
|2,600
|2,256
|15%
|11,461
|11,672
|-1.8%
|Golf R
|1
|1,185
|-100%
|1,193
|4,223
|-72%
|e-Golf
|73
|1,267
|-94%
|767
|4,863
|-84%
|Jetta
|25,182
|25,712
|-2.1%
|82,662
|100,453
|-18%
|Passat
|6,774
|1,153
|488%
|22,964
|14,123
|63%
|Arteon
|961
|966
|-0.5%
|3,602
|2,449
|47%
|Tiguan
|25,124
|24,654
|1.9%
|100,687
|109,572
|-8.1%
|Atlas
|20,366
|21,803
|-6.6%
|58,293
|81,508
|-28%
|Atlas Cross Sport
|11,079
|–
|–
|29,069
|–
|–
|Total Atlas
|31,445
|21,803
|44%
|87,362
|81,508
|7.2%
|Discontinued models*
|207
|5,201
|-96%
|9,023
|28,815
|-69%
|Total Car
|37,745
|38,688
|-2.4%
|137,663
|171,691
|-20%
|Total SUV
|56,585
|46,479
|22%
|188,121
|191,631
|-1.8%
|TOTAL
|94,330
|85,167
|11%
|325,784
|363,322
|-10%
* Discontinued model sales include the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, CC, Golf SportWagen, Tiguan Limited and Touareg vehicles.
SOURCE: Volkswagen