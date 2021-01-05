Volkswagen of America reports Q4 and 2020 year-end sales results

   January 5, 2021

Volkswagen of America Q4 2020 Sales

Q4 2020
 Q4 2019
 Yr/Yr%
 YTD 2020 YTD 2019
 Yr/Yr%
 Golf 1,963 970 102% 6,063 5,644 7.4%
 GTI 2,600 2,256 15% 11,461 11,672 -1.8%
 Golf R 1 1,185 -100% 1,193 4,223 -72%
 e-Golf 73 1,267 -94% 767 4,863 -84%
 Jetta 25,182 25,712 -2.1% 82,662 100,453 -18%
 Passat 6,774 1,153 488% 22,964 14,123 63%
 Arteon 961 966 -0.5% 3,602 2,449 47%
 Tiguan 25,124 24,654 1.9% 100,687 109,572 -8.1%
 Atlas 20,366 21,803 -6.6% 58,293 81,508 -28%
 Atlas Cross Sport 11,079 29,069
 Total Atlas 31,445 21,803 44% 87,362 81,508 7.2%
 Discontinued   models*  207 5,201 -96% 9,023 28,815 -69%
 Total Car 37,745 38,688 -2.4% 137,663 171,691 -20%
 Total SUV 56,585 46,479 22% 188,121 191,631 -1.8%
 TOTAL  94,330
 85,167
 11%
 325,784
 363,322
 -10%

* Discontinued model sales include the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, CC, Golf SportWagen, Tiguan Limited and Touareg vehicles.

SOURCE: Volkswagen

