Volkswagen of America reports Q2 2020 sales results

Volkswagen of America Q2 2020 Sales
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|Yr/Yr%
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Yr/Yr%
|Golf
|1,176
|2,150
|-45%
|2,519
|3,537
|-29%
|GTI
|2,903
|3,357
|-14%
|5,667
|6,947
|-18%
|Golf R
|392
|1,314
|-70%
|1,181
|1,458
|-19%
|e-Golf
|124
|1,030
|-88%
|485
|1,893
|-74%
|Jetta
|15,971
|25,884
|-38%
|37,364
|48,973
|-24%
|Passat
|4,120
|3,698
|11%
|10,101
|11,456
|-12%
|Arteon
|797
|598
|33%
|1,585
|598
|165%
|Tiguan
|25,318
|30,476
|-17%
|47,494
|57,009
|-17%
|Atlas
|9,565
|21,747
|-56%
|23,843
|37,726
|-37%
|Atlas Cross Sport
|6,756
|N/A
|N/A
|7,885
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Atlas
|16,321
|21,747
|-25%
|31,728
|37,726
|-16%
|Discontinued models*
|2,811
|8,482
|-67%
|6,884
|15,011
|-54%
|Total Car
|28,290
|46,311
|-39%
|65,779
|89,421
|-26%
|Total SUV
|41,643
|52,425
|-21%
|79,229
|95,187
|-17%
|TOTAL
|69,933
|98,736
|-29%
|145,008
|184,608
|-22%
* Discontinued model sales include the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, CC, Golf SportWagen, Tiguan Limited and Touareg vehicles.
SOURCE: Volkswagen