Volkswagen of America reports Q2 2020 sales results

Volkswagen of America Q2 2020 sales

   July 2nd, 2020

Volkswagen of America Q2 2020 Sales

Q2 2020
 Q2 2019
 Yr/Yr%
 YTD 2020 YTD 2019
 Yr/Yr%
 Golf 1,176 2,150 -45% 2,519 3,537 -29%
 GTI 2,903 3,357 -14% 5,667 6,947 -18%
 Golf R 392 1,314 -70% 1,181 1,458 -19%
 e-Golf 124 1,030 -88% 485 1,893 -74%
 Jetta 15,971 25,884 -38% 37,364 48,973 -24%
 Passat 4,120 3,698 11% 10,101 11,456 -12%
 Arteon 797 598 33% 1,585 598 165%
 Tiguan 25,318 30,476 -17% 47,494 57,009 -17%
 Atlas 9,565 21,747 -56% 23,843 37,726 -37%
 Atlas Cross Sport 6,756 N/A N/A 7,885 N/A N/A
 Total Atlas 16,321 21,747 -25% 31,728 37,726 -16%
 Discontinued   models*  2,811 8,482 -67% 6,884 15,011 -54%
 Total Car 28,290 46,311 -39% 65,779 89,421 -26%
 Total SUV 41,643 52,425 -21% 79,229 95,187 -17%
 TOTAL  69,933
 98,736
 -29%
 145,008
 184,608
 -22%

* Discontinued model sales include the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, CC, Golf SportWagen, Tiguan Limited and Touareg vehicles.

CLICK HERE FOR PDF

SOURCE: Volkswagen

Close
Close