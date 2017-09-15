Volkswagen: The new T-Roc is now available to order

Starting today, the sporty and stylish new T-Roc is causing quite a stir in the compact class. The new, expressively styled crossover model from Volkswagen celebrated its world premiere three weeks ago and is now available to order. The entry-level model with a 1.0 TSI engine (85 kW/115 PS1) is available starting at €20,390.

The moment has finally arrived: with its new T-Roc, the Volkswagen brand is now expanding its range of models in the compact class. The optionally front-wheel or all-wheel drive all-rounder combines the aplomb of an SUV with the agility of a sporty compact model. And it does indeed rock the segment – in varying ways depending on specification and above all colour combination. That’s because the T-Roc is the first Volkswagen SUV that will be available to order in two-tone paintwork with visually contrasting roof section (including the A-pillars and exterior mirror housings).

At the same time, the T-Roc boasts innovative digital features (such as the latest generation Active Info Display) as well as flawless connectivity via Volkswagen Car-Net. The vehicle comes standard with state-of-the-art Front Assist and Lane Assist assistance systems; additional systems such as Traffic Jam Assist are available as optional equipment. In addition, the T-Roc offers a Golf-like level of ride comfort.

The new T-Roc can be ordered with a choice of three responsive yet efficient engine options at launch. Aside from the 1.0 TSI (85 kW/115 PS) base engine, customers also have an initial choice of an available 2.0 TSI with 140 kW/190 PS2 (with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION all-wheel drive) as well as a 2.0 TDI with 110 kW/150 PS3 (with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION all-wheel drive).