Volkswagen: The new T-Cross – “more than one thing”

The T-Cross1 is set to launch a new form of SUV from the Volkswagen brand. Presented in 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show as a much-anticipated study, the series version is now making its way in the direction of actual production. With the T-Cross, Volkswagen is expanding the spectrum of Sport Utility Vehicles to include a small model. “I am more than one thing” – that is the claim with the introduction of the T-Cross. “More” is thus to be understood as a program: offering more, but nevertheless not costing more. The world première of the new T-Cross will take place in the autumn. Until then, Volkswagen will shorten the waiting time with a first look at the future SUV in the small vehicle class.

T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg will now be the five SUV formats of the brand in Europe. But, the new T-Cross will enrich the SUV range in China and South America, as well. The 4,107-mm-long Volkswagen is designed with charisma, always front-driven, functionally conceptualised, and cleverly constructed. At home in the city, and ready for the small and large adventures both inside and outside the urban jungle. The modular transverse matrix (MQB) creates a surprising amount of room. For example, the back seat can be adjusted lengthwise – for more knee room or more room for luggage. The positive influence of the modular transverse matrix affects all areas. Thus, the T-Cross is entering the market as one of the safest vehicles of its class, guaranteed through excellent crash properties and a large spectrum of assistance systems. Standard on board: the “Front Assist” (ambient traffic monitoring system) and “Lane Assist” (lane departure warning system). “I am more than one thing” – the new T-Cross. Film: Jürgen Stackmann, Head of Sales & Marketing, and Klaus Bischoff, Head of Design of the Volkswagen brand, explain the new T-Cross: https://youtu.be/1S8nY3sQxuk

