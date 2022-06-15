Volkswagen: New GTX models get more comprehensive standard equipment and a refined look

ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX with dual-motor all-wheel drive now with extended standard equipment

Volkswagen’s GTX brand stands for the sporty top-of-the-line models of the ID. family. The ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX models with dual-motor all-wheel drive – presented just last year – will now be equipped with even more comprehensive standard equipment to emphasise this claim. In addition, they provide a glimpse of the look of other GTX models with new design accents in black and red. In future, every ID. series will have its own GTX model. The ID.4 GTX from 53,255 euros and ID.5 GTX from 56,455 euros are already available for order.

Volkswagen has further enhanced the sporty GTX models. The previously optional equipment packages known as Design and Comfort have become standard equipment. They include a climate comfort windscreen, darkened side and rear windows, heated front seats, two USB-C interfaces, a variable centre console, the Air Care Climatronic air-conditioning system with active combination filter, stationary air conditioning and two-zone temperature control.

Black and red stand for GTX. The interior is also sporting some new features:The dash panel and door trim are now black. Red decorative seams throughout the interior visually emphasise its sportiness and can be found on the black leather steering wheel, among other places. The optional premium sports seats are also decorated with red seams, piping and logo, as well as a felled seam all the way around. But on the outside, black sets the accents: roof frame strip, C-pillar, exterior mirrors and diffuser now shine in glossy black. Glossy 21-inch rims in a black design are available on request. Together with the standard black roof paint and the darkened windows, this results in a progressive and at the same time elegant appearance.

GTX formula for success. The sporty GTX brand with its all-electric performance models has been part of Volkswagen’s portfolio for over a year. The dynamic vehicles combine electromobility, sustainability and intelligent sportiness. Their dynamic design also emphasises the special character and recognition value of high-quality GTX models.

“The success of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX confirms our strategy of positioning the GTX brand independently. Both models in their respective series have installation rates of almost 40 percent,” says Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family. “We will continuously expand this brand and offer a GTX variant for every ID. model in future – from the ID.303 to the ID. Buzz04.”

Performance and everyday suitability thanks to the 4MOTION dual-motor all-wheel drive. The GTX models use two electric motors: one on the front axle and one on the rear axle. They have system power of 220 kW (299PS)05, offer a total torque of 460 Nm and work together as an electric drive. A permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) with 150 kW (204 PS) of power and a torque of 310 Nm is active on the rear axle. An additional asynchronous motor (ASM) with 80 kW (109 PS) and 162 Nm is installed on the front axle. This is particularly compact and light, can be overloaded on a temporary basis and only produces minimal drag losses when it runs without being supplied with current. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h. The maximum trailer weight of both GTX models is 1,400 kilograms (for an 8 percent gradient), which is 200 kilograms more than the model versions with rear-wheel drive.

Vehicle dynamics manager with specially developed software. The intelligent control of the dual-motor drive of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX is handled by the vehicle dynamics manager. This software, developed in-house by Volkswagen, always aims to achieve the optimum combination of efficiency, dynamics and driving stability. The drive motor on the rear axle is often able to power the vehicle all by itself. As soon as the driver wants to shift to a sportier style or needs more traction, the asynchronous machine on the front axle is activated. This takes place in just a few fractions of a second and so smoothly that it is unnoticeable for the driver. Not only the powertrain, but also all braking, steering and chassis control systems are controlled by the vehicle dynamics manager, depending on the selected driving profile.

Electric mobility that’s even more customer-friendly. The ID.4 GTX offers a range of up to 500 kilometres (WLTP); the ID.5 GTX, on the other hand, 512 kilometres (WLTP). The maximum charging capacity of both models is 135 kW. The 77 kWh high-voltage battery can be charged from 5% to 80% in up to 36 minutes and then offers a range of 337 kilometres for the ID.4 GTX and 376 kilometres for the ID.5 GTX (both WLTP values). The intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner provides support for long journeys as the navigation system creates clever multi-stop route planning to get the car to its destination as quickly as possible. This is continuously adjusted while the vehicle is in motion – for example, there is no need for a short charging stop if the driver drives very efficiently.

Latest software generation and Plug & Charge: With the next generation of the ID. software the Plug & Charge function will also be available for the new GTX models, making charging on the go even more convenient. The vehicle automatically authenticates itself as soon as the customer plugs the charging cable into a compatible DC rapid-charging point and launches secure encrypted communication between the vehicle and the post. This authentication process takes just a few seconds before charging starts. Plug & Charge is already supported in many large charging infrastructures such as Ionity, Aral, BP, Enel, EON, as well as Iberdrola and Eviny. Further large providers will follow.

