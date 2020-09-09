Volkswagen: More space, more Golf: world premiere of the new Golf Variant and Golf Alltrack

World premiere for the new Golf Variant: the compact estate is now even more spacious, dynamic and digital than ever before. The greater amounts of available space, comprehensive standard features and new drive types with mild hybrid and twin dosing technology represent pioneering characteristics. The new Golf Alltrack as the all-wheel drive Golf Variant with SUV genes is also making its debut. In Germany pre-sales for the Golf Variant will start tomorrow, 10 September, while further European countries will gradually follow.

Member of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Board of Management responsible for Sales, Jürgen Stackmann: “as a compact, spacious model, the Golf Variant has already impressed more than 3 million customers since its debut in 1993. The latest generation inspires with its beautiful design and, with the most advanced cockpit in its segment, takes a giant step towards digitalisation. In addition, it scores high marks with efficient drives, maximum safety and significantly more space – the perfect family car. And those who are looking for something more sporty will love the new Golf Alltrack02. As a crossover between the Golf Variant and an SUV, it offers the perfect combination of space, innovation and fun even off paved roads thanks to its all-wheel drive.“

Appealing vehicle exterior. In comparison with its predecessor the new Golf Variant’s01 exterior design has become more clear-cut and dynamic. The front end clearly shows its close relation to the new Golf. Further back, the Variant shows its typical uniqueness featuring a roof section that becomes flatter towards the rear as well as a coupé-type, angled rear window. The new generation is 4,633 mm long and now boasts a wheelbase of 2,686 mm (respectively a 66 mm increase compared with its predecessor). This increase in length rearranges the proportions and makes the Golf Variant appear more elongated and flatter. The headlights and tail light clusters always feature LED technology.

Spacious vehicle interior. The increased exterior length and wheelbase benefit the vehicle interior of the Golf Variant. Five passengers can be accommodated in comfort in the new Golf Variant as the additional wheelbase length is used almost entirely for the interior. The interior length increases by 48 mm to 1,798 mm. As the legroom thereby also increases by 48 mm, the extra space has a particularly noticeable positive effect, especially in the rear. Passengers can stow their luggage in a generously dimensioned luggage compartment: when loaded up to the top edge of the rear seat backrest, it offers 611 litres of stowage space (6 litres more compared with the Golf Variant 7). With the vehicle loaded up to the roofliner with integrated luggage compartment net and the front seat backrests, the volume increases to 1,642 litres (an increase of 22 litres). If both hands are busy holding shopping or luggage, the optionally available, electrically operated rear boot lid can alternatively be opened using the sensor-controlled luggage compartment opener – by means of a foot gesture in front of the Golf Variant’s rear bumper.

New drive systems offer pure efficiency. Take the eTSI with 48 V technology and 7-speed dual clutch gearbox, for example: a 48 V belt-driven starter-alternator, 48 V lithium-ion battery and the TSI engine merge to form a new mild hybrid drive system. The benefits of the new eTSI include a significantly lower consumption, as the Golf Variant switches off the turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine whenever possible to coast along without generating any local emissions. For this reason, all eTSI engines have been paired up with an automatic dual clutch gearbox (7-speed DSG) as standard. Without DSG the imperceptible changeover between coasting phase and TSI drive would not be possible. Moreover, the 7-speed DSG shifts gears very economically to thus also preserve energy. Innovative TDI engines are also available for the Golf Variant: in this case, so-called twin dosing – dual AdBlue® injection featuring two SCR catalytic converters (Selective Catalytic Reduction) – significantly cuts nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx) to make the soon-available TDI engines some of the world’s cleanest and most efficient diesel engines in the world.

New equipment lines and comprehensive standard features. Volkswagen has reconfigured the Golf Variant’s equipment matrix: above the basic “Golf” version, there will now be the “Life”, “Style” and “R-Line” equipment lines. The basic model’s enhanced standard features already include the Lane Assist lane departure warning system, Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System and Pedestrian Monitoring, the new oncoming vehicle braking when turning function, XDS electronic differential lock, the Car2X traffic hazard alert, the keyless comfort start system Keyless Start and automatic lighting control. Always as standard in the vehicle interior: Digital Cockpit Pro (digital instruments), Composition online infotainment system with 8.25-inch touchscreen, We Connect and We Connect Plus online services and functions, a multifunction steering wheel, Air Care Climatronic automatic air conditioner and a Bluetooth telephone interface.

Independent model variant: the new Golf Alltrack. The second generation of the Golf Alltrack will also be launched together with the new Golf Variant. As a so-called crossover between the Golf Variant and the SUV world, the new Golf Alltrack features permanent all-wheel drive (4MOTION) as standard, increased ground clearance, an all-terrain look including specific bumpers and a custom interior. With this equipment the vehicle also proves to be a true all-rounder beyond paved roads and thanks to permanent all-wheel drive it is suitable as a towing vehicle with a maximum trailer weight of 2,000 kg. In all other respects the Golf Alltrack technically corresponds to the new Golf Variant: in addition to the digitalised cockpit, features include optional assist systems, such as Travel Assist (assisted driving up to 210 km/h) and the new IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights.

Successful model. The Golf Variant has formed a permanent part of the Golf product range since 1993 with around 3 million units sold. To this day, a total of five generations of the model have been launched, each based on the hatchback version platform of the respective Golf generation. The models aiming to satisfy global demands are currently produced at the Wolfsburg site in Germany.

01Golf Variant – The vehicle is a near-production concept car and has not gone on sale yet

02Golf Alltrack –The vehicle is a near-production concept car and has not gone on sale yet

SOURCE: Volkswagen