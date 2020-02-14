Volkswagen looking for IT talents for third generation of Faculty 73

The second generation of Faculty 73 begins the qualification program at the AutoUni in Wolfsburg on March 1, 2020. The application phase for the third generation closes on March 8, 2020, with training scheduled to commence on September 1, 2020.

Volkswagen has been training IT talents to become junior software developers under its Faculty 73 program since March 1, 2019. As with the first two generations, 100 study places are again to be awarded following a multi-stage selection process. As planned under the digital transformation roadmap in 2019, Volkswagen is doubling its activities under Faculty 73 in 2020 as it makes the transformation to becoming a software- enabled car company.

The Faculty 73 qualification program gives people with an aptitude for IT as well as software enthusiasts the opportunity to professionalise their passion and help shape the future of mobility at Volkswagen.

Faculty 73 participants are convinced the two-year program developed by the Volkswagen Group Academy opens a world of opportunities for them. One first- generation alumnus is Tim Gesemann. He firmly believes he made an excellent decision: “In Faculty 73, teamwork and cohesion have a big part to play on the road to success.”

Under the Faculty 73 program, Volkswagen is looking for talents from both inside the company and externally to develop software, and provides its students with practice- oriented training. Volkswagen employees participating in the program retain their present terms of employment. New recruits receive compensation based on Volkswagen’s dual study remuneration system. Although Volkswagen is focusing in particular on people who have broken off their university career, anyone with a talent for IT is welcome to apply. Upon successful completion and a positive overall assessment of the qualification, the intention is to offer them an unlimited employment relationship.

For further information on Faculty 73 and application details please go to:

https://www.volkswagen-karriere.de/en.html

Volkswagen AG employees can find further information on the Faculty 73 pages in the GroupWiki:

https://volkswagen-net.de/wikis/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=774573314

SOURCE: Volkswagen