Volkswagen launches new scrappage upgrade scheme

Volkswagen UK is encouraging the switch to its latest generation, lower-emission new cars by today launching an attractive scrappage scheme.

Owners of any diesel vehicle that complies with pre-Euro 51 emissions legislation, and registered before 2010, qualify for the Volkswagen Scrappage Upgrade scheme. They are able to trade-in the vehicle to benefit from incentives – ranging from £1,800 to £6,000 – against the majority of new Volkswagen models (see table below) if the new car is ordered by 31 December 2017. The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

All new Volkswagen petrol and diesel cars meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards. Furthermore results of emissions tests by Emissions Analytics and The Consumer Association have current Volkswagen products among the lowest emitters of NOx.3

Meanwhile, the marque’s range of sophisticated plug-in hybrid and fully electric models lead the EV pack. For example, What Car? this month (September 2017) declares that “the e-Golf succeeds because it works brilliantly as an electric car, yet it doesn’t compromise on practicality, equipment or driving dynamics.”

Alison Jones, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “With this new Scrappage Upgrade scheme, there’s never been a better time to step up from an older diesel into one of our new, lower emission range of Volkswagens.

“And it’s not just buyers of our latest Euro 6 petrol and diesel cars who could benefit,“ she continued. “The incentives offered on our class-leading range of plug-in hybrid and full electric cars are particularly eye-catching.

“For example, combine our £5,500 offer on the new, longer range, e-Golf with the Government’s OLEV Grant and there’s a huge £10,000 to save. Add to the equation significant whole-life cost savings of running a fully electric vehicle in terms of fuel, BIK tax, Road Fund Licence, Congestion Charge for those driving into London, as well as parking incentives in many towns and cities, and the e-Golf looks like a very attractive proposition.“

Volkswagen has stated that it aims to be the global leader in electric vehicles by 2025. Already today, the brand offers fully electric vehicles with the e-Golf and e-up!, in addition to the Passat GTE and Golf GTE plug-in hybrid models.

Furthermore, and as part of the framework of Strategy 2025, the brand is working on a comprehensive electric car offensive. Underpinning this is a dedicated electric vehicle structure – the modular electric drive kit (MEB) – which forms the basis of an innovative range of electric vehicles, such as the I.D. and I.D. BUZZ, both of which are already confirmed for production.

For more details on the Volkswagen Scrappage Upgrade scheme, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk/scrappage.

Summary of offers on Euro 6 petrol and diesel models:

Model Scrappage Upgrade saving up! £1,800 Polo £2,800 Golf Hatch £4,000 Golf SV £4,000 Golf Estate £4,000 Touran £4,000 Tiguan £4,000 Beetle £4,000 Jetta £4,000 Scirocco £5,000 Passat Saloon £5,000 Passat Estate £5,000 Arteon £5,000 Sharan £6,000

Summary of offers on fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles:

Model Type Scrappage Upgrade saving OLEV grant Total saving Golf GTE PHEV £5,000 £2,500 £7,500 Passat GTE PHEV £6,000 £2,500 £8,500 e-up! EV £3,300 £4,500 £7,800 e-Golf EV £5,500 £4,500 £10,000

Editors‘ notes:

1 Euro emissions standards

The ‘Euro 1‘ standard was introduced in 1992 to help reduce vehicle emissions. Progressively more stringent Euro standards have been implemented since then –helping to lower emissions still further – with Euro 5 being introduced in 2009/2010.

‘Euro 6‘, the standard that all new petrol and diesel cars must meet, is currently the toughest yet.

2 Further offer details

Incentive applies only to any diesel vehicle (any make/model) with pre-Euro 5 emissions standards, and registered before 2010

Traded-in vehicle needs to have been registered in the owner’s name for at least six months

Trade-in vehicle will be scrapped

Applies to orders between 1 September and 31 December 2017, to be registered by 31 March 2018

Cannot be used in conjunction with other existing offers across the Volkswagen range

For full details, visit www.volkswagen.co.uk/scrappage

3 Reports:

Consumers’ Association Which? Magazine April 2017

Emissions Analytics www.equaindex.com

