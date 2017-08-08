Volkswagen launches environmental and future program

The Volkswagen brand today has launched an environmental program. It will make a marked contribution to the improvement of air quality in cities. In addition, Volkswagen is supporting the technological changeover to e-mobility and is shouldering its share in the responsibility for climate-compatible, health-compatible mobility on Germany’s roads. Within the framework of this environmental program, Volkswagen will significantly reduce the nitrogen oxide emissions of more recent diesel vehicles (Euro 5 and 6 standards) by software update.

Furthermore, Volkswagen is offering an incentive of up to €10,000 for the purchase of modern, environmentally compatible vehicles– if an older diesel vehicle (Euro 1 to Euro 4 standards) is scrapped at the same time. In addition, Volkswagen is offering a future incentive to customers purchasing an electric vehicle.

“Volkswagen is convinced that clean, efficient diesel engines with highly advanced exhaust gas treatment systems are an indispensable powertrain technology for reaching carbon dioxide emission targets,” said Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for sales and marketing. “At the same time, we want to forge ahead with the changeover to e-mobility.”

On the basis of the latest technical knowledge available, the nitrogen oxide emissions of vehicles to emission standards Euro 5 and Euro 6 can be reduced by an average of 25 to 30 percent by updating the engine control system. Of course, this measure is free of charge to the owner.

If a customer purchases a new Volkswagen at the same time as scrapping an old diesel vehicle of any brand to exhaust emissions standard Euro 4 or older, Volkswagen is offering an incentive of up to €10,000, depending on the model purchased.

