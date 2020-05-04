Volkswagen: Jörn Hasenfuß to head Osnabrück plant

Jörn Hasenfuß, hitherto member of the Board of Management responsible for Procurement at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, has been appointed Speaker of the Management Board and Managing Director of the Technical Division of Volkswagen Osnabrück GmbH effective May 1, 2020. In his role as Osnabrück plant manager, he succeeds Jörg Müller, who led Volkswagen Osnabrück GmbH since 2019 and is retiring from the company under a retirement program.

Jörn Hasenfuß holds a business degree and has been with the Volkswagen Group for 33 years. He held a number of leading positions in procurement for global and forward sourcing and chemicals procurement in Wolfsburg from 1993 to 1999. He moved to Audi in Ingolstadt in 1999 as Head of Commodity Metal. He returned to Wolfsburg in 2002, assuming responsibility for procurement for new A-class products. He was Head of Group Procurement Interior from 2005 to 2009, before being appointed First Vice President of Shanghai Volkswagen in China. He has been the Board of Management member responsible for Procurement at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover since 2013.

Jörg Müller holds a degree in electrical engineering and has been with the Group for 31 years. His leading management positions include plant manager at the Brunswick plant from 2002, Board member for Operations at Volkswagen do Brasil from 2005, Group Representative for India and President & Managing Director of Volkswagen India Pvt. from 2007, and Executive Vice President for Production and Logistics at Volkswagen Group China from 2013. He has headed the Osnabrück plant as Speaker of the Management Board and Managing Director of the Technical Division since 2019.

