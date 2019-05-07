Volkswagen ID. hub launched as electric ID. family nears

Ahead of the first Volkswagen ID. model’s introduction to customers, the brand has launched the ID. HUB – a dedicated area of the Volkswagen.co.uk website. It is designed to inform the public about Volkswagen’s upcoming ID. family of electric vehicles, provide wider information about EV ownership, and welcome the first pre-orders for the ground-breaking new ID. hatchback as its world premiere approaches.

The ID. HUB showcases a new creative direction for volkswagen.co.uk, with its visual richness reflecting the colourful ID. family’s diversity, look and feel. The Hub also offers information about the rest of the ID. range, including the ID. CROZZ (set to enter production in 2021), ID. BUZZ and ID. VIZZION (planned for 2022), to demonstrate the numerous new models on their way under the electric ID. umbrella.

Another function of the ID. HUB area is to welcome registrations of interest in the ID. family, as well as accept pre-orders for the first ID. model. These pre-orders open at noon on 8 May. Ahead of this, however, site users can register their interest in the ground-breaking electric hatchback, and will receive updates and exclusive images in the lead-up to its unveiling.

The MEB (Modular Electric Toolkit) platform-based ID. family promises to take electric mobility to a broader audience than ever before, just as the Golf democratised luxury, and the Beetle before it gave mobility to the masses. Multiple ID. models in a range of body styles, including SUV, MPV and hatchback are on their way – maintaining Volkswagen’s leading market coverage and the versatility of its line-up, while adding the zero-emissions convenience and cleanliness of an electric powertrain. All of this will be underpinned by Volkswagen’s hallmark quality and dependability.

Geraldine Ingham, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “At Volkswagen, electric cars aren’t just the future – they’re the present, with the e-Golf already securing the brand a firm reputation for quality electric vehicles. But the next stage of our electric journey is about to start, with the introduction of the ID. family. The range is set to hit the road in 2020 as the first pioneers of our new electric technology and design.

The ID. HUB introduces our customers to the range of concepts, including the ID. BUZZ, ID. CROZZ and ID. VIZZION, with interactive full screen experiences, video and imagery. The diversity of these concepts shows there’s a Volkswagen ID. model for everyone, confirming that the time of the electric People’s Car is upon us.”

HUB’s introduction follows the recent addition of an ‘Electric Cars’ section to the volkswagen.co.uk site, as the brand’s electrification strategy gears up, and the introduction of a complete family of electric models approaches. To learn more about Volkswagen’s current range of electrified vehicles, please visit volkswagen.co.uk/electric-hybrid. To visit the new ID. HUB, head over to volkswagen.co.uk/id.

SOURCE: Volkswagen