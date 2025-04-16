Volkswagen ID. Buzz named 2025 World Car Design of the Year

The 2025 ID. Buzz wins among three finalists in the World Car Design category

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is honored to announce the ID. Buzz has been named the 2025 World Car Design of the Year, revealed today at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

The ID. Buzz, Volkswagen’s modern reinterpretation of its iconic Microbus, stood out among three finalists in the World Car Design category, showcasing its innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and all-electric performance.

“We set out to create an electric vehicle that not only pays homage to the iconic Microbus but also propels us into the future of automotive design,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “The ID. Buzz was always intended to be more than just transportation; it’s our brand’s electric soul, a halo that radiates fresh energy and excitement. The ID. Buzz is reconnecting us with our roots while boldly stepping into the electric era, and this award is recognition of that vision.”

The World Car of the Year awards, established in 2004, are globally recognized automotive honors judged by more than 100 top journalists. They evaluate new or significantly revised vehicles available in at least two major markets on two continents, considering innovation, design, safety, performance, and environmental impact. The confidential voting process, overseen by an independent accounting firm, culminates in awards across various categories. World Car Design of the Year celebrates exceptional automotive aesthetics and functional design, highlighting vehicles that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the automotive industry.

The ID. Buzz showcases retro-inspired styling, complete with a bold VW logo and vibrant two-tone exterior options that complement its spacious interior. Inside, the ID. Buzz has incredible legroom and headroom, as well as standard features such as a 12.9-inch infotainment display, seating for up to seven, available 30-color ambient lighting, and an electrochromic panoramic glass roof. Hidden “Easter Eggs” show the design team had fun while producing a perfectly realized family hauler.

Pricing for the ID. Buzz starts at $59,995 MSRP, with a $1,550 destination charge for all models. Read more about the ID. Buzz and check out the full list of winners here.

SOURCE: Volkswagen