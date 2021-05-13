Volkswagen ID.4 range expands with addition of 52 kWh battery, two new motors and an entry-level model eligible for the Plug-in Vehicle Grant

The Volkswagen ID.4 range has grown further, with City and Style variants of the 2021 World Car of the Year rolling out to UK customers

The Volkswagen ID.4 range has grown further, with City and Style variants of the 2021 World Car of the Year rolling out to UK customers. Both models bring the option of ‘Pure’ and ‘Pure Performance’ battery and motor specifications, with the former delivering 52 kWh and 148 PS, and the latter having 170 PS on tap, with the same 52 kWh net battery capacity setup. The new City also represents the new entry-point into the ID.4 range, and qualifies for the PIVG, which brings the car’s OTR price down to £32,150 (RRP).

In addition to the four ‘Pro Performance’ specifications already offered on the ID.4 (1ST Edition, Life, Family and Max), the ID.4 is now offered with ‘Pure’ and ‘Pure Performance’ battery and powertrain options, with ‘Pure’ versions providing 148 PS and 220 Nm of torque, while the ‘Pure Performance’ delivers 170 PS and 310 Nm of torque. Both of these feature a battery pack with 52 kWh (net capacity), which enables up to 213 miles of range across both City specifications, and up to 211 miles in Style variants (all WLTP, combined).

These latest trims fit below the existing ones in the ID.4 line-up, with the City Pure having the additional bonus of being eligible for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant, thus starting at an eye-catching £32,150 OTR (with PIVG deducted). The City Pure Performance is priced at £36,030, the Style Pure at £38,150 and the Style Pure Performance at £39,530 (all OTR, recommended prices). Beyond those are the ID.4 Life, Family and Max models, with the 204 PS and 77 kWh ‘Pro Performance’ powertrain.

The ID.4 ‘Pure’ and ‘Pure Performance’ specifications can both add up to 137 miles of range from a 100 kW rapid charger in 30 minutes, while a 7.2 kW home charger takes around 7 hours and 30 minutes to take the battery from 0 to 100%. Charging to 80% from a DC, CCS charge point takes 38 minutes.

The ID.4 City, as the entry-level model in the ID.4 line-up, sets the pace for the equipment offered across the electric SUV’s range, with standard-fit features including LED headlights and tail lights, 10-colour ambient lighting throughout the car’s interior – which complements Volkswagen’s ID. Light communication interface – and a 10-inch Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system. Driver assistance systems for the entry-level ID.4 are a particular strength for the model, with Front Assist, Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control all fitted as standard, in addition to convenience-boosting assistance features like traffic sign recognition, a rain sensor and parking sensors front and rear.

The Style, as the design-focused trim positioned above the City, is marked out by its 18-inch Falun alloy wheels, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, a front LED light strip between each headlight and the front Volkswagen roundel, 3D-design LED tail lights with dynamic turn signal, and illuminated door handle recesses, while the car’s windows from the B-pillar backwards are tinted. Inside, the ID.4 Style gains a suite of comfort, convenience and practicality features, including 3-zone Climatronic climate control and a luggage net for the load area, while easy access is provided by a keyless locking and starting system. A rear-view camera is also standard-fit for the Style, as part of its Assistance Package.

The ID.4 City and Style, and the ‘Pure’ and ‘Pure Performance’ reflect the ID.3 in expanding the ID.4’s breadth of appeal, with the two new powertrain and battery options further diversifying the electric SUV’s expanding line-up, taking the number of separate variants of ID.4 currently on sale to eight, including the last few remaining ID.4 1ST Editions.

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “As our family of all-electric and net carbon-neutral ID. models grow, there’s a car suitable for most budgets and requirements. Hot off the heels of the ID.4 winning the World Car of the Year title we are delighted to launch the entry-level ID.4 City, which is eligible for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant – and that makes electric SUV ownership accessible to even more people.

“We aren’t finished adding to the ID.4 line-up either, because in the coming months the ID.4 GTX will open for order to UK customers. It will be our first fully-electric high performance model, with the ‘GTX’ badge representing a new sub-brand of sporty all-electric models that introduce all-wheel drive to the ID. range.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen