Volkswagen ID.4 EV wins first-ever SEMA award for Electric Vehicle of the Year

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is proud to announce today that the ID.4 SUV is the winner of the first-ever SEMA award for Electric Vehicle of the Year award from the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show®, hosted annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are thrilled to win the SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America. “Volkswagen is committed to bringing e-mobility to the masses, and as our ID.4 concepts show, EVs can be equipped to suit a wide variety of lifestyle needs.”

“The Volkswagen ID.4 is a well-deserved winner of the first-ever SEMA Award for Electric Vehicle of the Year,” said Mike Spagnola, SEMA CEO. “Electric Vehicles are an important segment in our industry and the ID.4 is a great example of how these vehicles can be customized. We thank Volkswagen for their collaboration with the aftermarket, so manufacturers are able to bring a variety of customization options for the ID.4 to consumers.”

The SEMA Award is voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, who determine the winners based on the vehicles they see as having the greatest appeal to consumers and potential for accessorization. According to the show organizers, “the exhibitors chose ID.4 for the Electric Vehicle category because it provides an ideal platform for customization. The vehicle is proven to be able to handle a variety of terrain and is a leading example of the possibilities in the electric vehicle market.”

For the 2023 model year, Volkswagen is localizing the assembly of the ID.4 all-electric compact SUV, with the models being assembled in the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the result of a further $800 million investment in the North American region. Later in 2022, a new version with a 62 kWh battery will be introduced, lowering the price of entry to the ID.4 model line.

The ID.4 offer structure is simple, with three trims—Standard/Pro, S, and S Plus—and the option of 62 kWh and 82 kWh batteries and rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive.

The entry ID.4, now called the ID.4 Standard, is equipped with a new 62 kWh battery, allowing for a lower price of entry and an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles. The ID.4 Pro continues with an 82 kWh battery that allows for an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles. A single permanent magnet synchronous motor powers the rear wheels and provides 201 horsepower. ID.4 AWD Pro models add an asynchronous motor to the front axle, resulting in a bump to 295 horsepower, and have an EPA-estimated range of 255 miles. The well-equipped ID.4 Standard starts at $37,495 MSRP.

SOURCE: Volkswagen