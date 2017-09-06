Volkswagen at IAA 2017: Preview of the further developed I.D. CROZZ1

Volkswagen is advancing the development of a new generation of innovative electric vehicles and will be presenting a further developed version of the I.D. CROZZ next week at the IAA (International Motor Show, 12-24 September 2017) in Frankfurt (D).

The redesigned concept car is based on the all-electric architecture and is characterised by a clean, powerful design. The front and rear end designs, in particular, point more in the direction of a production model. Also defining its styling are the wide bonnet with the front wings contoured in large radii and the roof whose exterior surface is finished in high-gloss black. The highly contemporary SUV look continues into the interior thanks to its compact electric drive and integration of its lithium-ion battery in the vehicle floor, which results in an ‘open space’ – a lounge-like spatial concept with four variable individual seats.

