Volkswagen: The GTI story continues! Advance sales of the new Polo GTI started

As an end-of-year highlight, Volkswagen is beginning advance sales of the new Polo GTI. Featuring output of 147 kW / 200 PS1 and details such as dual clutch gearbox (DSG), sports running gear, sports seats and 17-inch alloy wheels, the most powerful Polo in the range costs €23,950 (in Germany). The new compact sports car is a further high point in the legendary GTI story, for in this Polo the start button for the 320 Newton metre TSI engine becomes a quasi trigger for a fantastic driving experience. However this GTI too offers more than just pure dynamic handling. Performance is accompanied as ever by supreme safety and great comfort – the secret of the GTI concept’s success.

With a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the new Polo GTI accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Top speed: 237 km/h. Fuel consumption of 5.9 litres per 100 km reflects the drive system’s efficiency. Further characteristic features: firm sports-oriented running gear that is also good for long-distance driving, assured front-wheel drive and an expressive exterior and interior design. Topped off with classic GTI insignia such as the typical red stripe in the radiator grille, the GTI gear knob and the legendary ‘Clark’ plaid seat covers.

Optional highlights include fully digital instruments (Active Info Display), LED headlights, a whole armada of further driver assistance systems, adjustable sports running gear, 18-inch alloy wheels for the first time, the largest panoramic sliding sunroof of any car in this class and a 300-watt Beats sound system.

The new Polo GTI is based on the product line’s sixth generation, which was launched this summer. It is currently experiencing the utmost recognition from all sides: in November the new Polo was awarded the maximum achievable five stars in the EuroNCAP crash tests. Now in December industry specialists Bähr & Fess Forecasts have published their latest analysis on how well all current cars retain their value. According to them the new Polo is the small car that will have the highest residual value in 2021 – a reflection of the quality and durability of the compact Volkswagen.