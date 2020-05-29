Volkswagen: Group-wide personnel changes in technical development and product line organization

Matthias Rabe has been named Member of the Board for Engineering at Bentley effective August 1. He succeeds Werner Tietz, who moves to SEAT as Executive Vice-President for Research and Development as of July 1. Werner Tietz succeeds Axel Andorff, who assumes responsibility for the Midsize and MEB Product Line at ŠKODA, also with effect from July 1. He takes over from Matthias Glodny, who becomes Head of the Modular Toolkits, Drivetrains and Modules Product Line at Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.

Dr. Matthias Rabe joined the Volkswagen Group in 1988 after completing his studies in mechanical engineering at RWTH Aachen. Having held several senior management posts, he moved to Shanghai Volkswagen as Head of Chassis and Electrical Development in 1992. He took over as Head of Group Research at Volkswagen AG in 2003. He then assumed responsibility for Body Development at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand from 2007 to 2011. In January 2011, he moved to SEAT in Martorell as Executive Vice-President for Research and Development. Matthias Rabe is currently Chief Technology Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand in Wolfsburg.

Dr. Werner Tietz holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering and has been with the Volkswagen Group for 26 years. He began his professional career in 1989 at RWTH in Aachen, where he was a research assistant and lecturer for 5 years. In 1994, Werner Tietz moved to the Alternative Materials and Processes department at Audi in Ingolstadt. In 1997, he transferred to Cockpit Development, holding several senior management roles there before taking charge of Equipment Development in 2006. In 2011, Werner Tietz took up the position of Vice President Body and Trim at Porsche AG in Stuttgart. He moved to Bentley Motors in Crewe, England, as Member of the Board of Management for Engineering in 2018.

Axel Andorffholds a degree in industrial engineering and joined the Volkswagen Group a year ago. He began his professional career as a trainee at DaimlerChrysler in Stuttgart in 2000. In 2001, he became assistant to the Purchasing Director at Mercedes-Benz Cars and was placed in charge of series purchasing interior at Mercedes-Benz in 2004. Three years later, Axel Andorff was given responsibility for setting up and heading purchasing at DAIMLER Greater China in Beijing. He moved to Stuttgart to head project management for Mercedes-Benz New Compact Cars in 2009. In 2013, he became Head of Product Concepts and Planning Mercedes-Benz Compact Cars and Electric Vehicle Architecture. He was appointed Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at SEAT in Martorell in 2019.

Matthias Glodny is a mechanical engineer and has been with the Volkswagen Group for 22 years. He began his professional career in Sales at Hella KG in Soest in 1992. In 1995, he joined the product management lighting technology unit at the automotive supplier M. Marelli in Turin, Italy. He moved to Audi in Ingolstadt in 1998, holding several senior management functions in project management. In 2003, Matthias Glodny assumed responsibility for Project Management Strategy and Corporate Project Planning at Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. He relocated to Volkswagen in Wolfsburg in 2007 to take charge of the Polo product family. Matthias Glodny held several roles in product management from 2009, moving to product management at SEAT in Martorell, Spain in 2012. He is currently Head of the Midsize and MEB Product Line at ŠKODA AUTO in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic.

