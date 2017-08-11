Volkswagen Group starts second half-year with rise in deliveries

The Volkswagen Group has handed over more than 5,98 million vehicles to customers (+1.3 percent) since the beginning of the year. 820,900 units were delivered in July, an increase of 4.3 percent. “The Volkswagen Group and its brands made a solid start to the second half-year. Tailwind for the positive development came above all from the South America and Asia-Pacific regions”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, commented. “We want to preserve and strengthen our customers’ trust in our products”, Kappler continued.

2,6 million (+3.2 percent) new vehicles were delivered in Europe from January to July, of which 328,900 (+1.6 percent) were handed over in July. Deliveries in Western Europe in July stabilized at 271,600 vehicles (+ 0.5 percent), even though the home market of Germany recorded a decline compared with the previous year, with 97,500 units (-5.9 percent) handed over to customers there. In Central and Eastern Europe, deliveries rose by 7.0 percent in July to 57,300 units. The growth drivers in this region were Russia (+17.4 percent) and Poland.

82,700 new vehicles (+1.5 percent) were handed over to customers in the North America region in July. While deliveries in the USA declined by 2.4 percent, there was a significant increase in Canada. 44,000 vehicles were delivered in the South America region in July, a rise of 18.3 percent. This positive trend primarily came from Brazil (+7.3 percent) and Argentina.

332,800 (+ 6.9 percent) vehicles were delivered to customers in the Asia-Pacific region in July, of which 309,100 (+8.1 percent) were handed over to customers in China. The weak first quarter continued to impact cumulative deliveries for the period January to July. 2,14 million vehicles (-0.6 percent) were handed over to Chinese customers in the first seven months.

