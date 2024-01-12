Volkswagen Group posts solid growth in deliveries in 2023 and strong increase in all-electric vehicles

Total deliveries increase by 12 percent to 9.24 million vehicles (2022: 8.26)

The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries in 2023 by 12 percent to 9.24 million vehicles. All regions contributed to this growth, with Europe (+19.7 percent) and North America (+17.9 percent) being the main drivers. China, the Group’s largest single market, grew by 1.6 percent despite a challenging market environment. The Volkswagen Group expanded its market share in Europe as well as North and South America and thus also increased slightly worldwide. Almost all brands recorded growth, in some cases substantial. SEAT/CUPRA achieved the highest increase in the passenger car segment with a rise of 34.6 percent, while MAN led the way in the truck segment with an increase of 37.1 percent. At the same time, the Volkswagen Group successfully continued its transformation and delivered 771,100 fully electric vehicles. This corresponds to an increase of 34.7 percent compared to the previous year. The share of all-electric vehicles in deliveries rose to 8.3 percent compared to 6.9 percent in 2022.

“We are pleased with the market success of our strong brands and models. It is positive that all major brands and all regions are growing. We are resolutely driving forward the transformation. In 2023, we delivered 35 percent more all-electric vehicles to customers. We are also well positioned this year with numerous attractive new products despite ongoing challenges”, says Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales, adds: “We achieved a solid delivery performance last year given the geopolitical and macroeconomic situation. We grew faster than the total market and slightly extended our global market share. We would like to thank our customers and retail partners as well as the entire global team for this success.”

Deliveries in the regions developed as follows in 2023:

In Europe, deliveries rose particularly sharply by 19.7 percent to 3,774,500 vehicles. Of these, 472,400 vehicles had an all-electric drive, an increase of 34.2 percent compared to the previous year. The BEV share of total deliveries thus rose to 12.5 percent after 11.2 percent in 2022. The Group was once again the BEV market leader and gained market share in this segment.

In Western Europe, growth was even more pronounced at 20.6 percent. Here, 3,271,000 customers took delivery of a Group brand vehicle. In Germany, the Volkswagen Group’s home market, deliveries rose by 15.1 percent to 1,185,100 vehicles. In Central and Eastern Europe, 503,500 vehicles were handed over which corresponds to a growth of 13.9 percent.

In North America, the Volkswagen Group also significantly increased its deliveries by 17.9 percent to 993,100 vehicles.

At 713,100 vehicles, the USA accounted for the largest share. This corresponds to an increase of 13.0 percent compared to the previous year. All-electric models were also an important growth driver here, increasing by 60.8 percent to 71,000 vehicles. The BEV share of deliveries thus rose to 10.0 percent after 7.0 percent in the previous year.

In South America, the Group handed over 9.4 percent more cars to customers than in the previous year, a total of 518,200 vehicles. A major contribution to this was made by Brazil, where 398,300 models were delivered. This corresponds to an increase of 18.0 percent compared to the previous year.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded an overall increase in deliveries of 2.3 percent to 3,594,500 vehicles.

In its largest single market, China, the Group achieved growth of 1.6 percent to 3,236,100 vehicles despite a challenging market environment. The all-electric models were also a growth driver here, increasing by 23.2 percent to 191,800 vehicles. The BEV share of deliveries thus reached 5.9 percent after 4.9 percent in the previous year. A total of 75,700 Volkswagen ID.3 vehicles were handed over to customers, making it one of the best-selling all-electric models in the world’s largest automotive market. A total of 61,700 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles were delivered there, making it one of the top 5 electric compact SUV models.

The most successful all-electric Group models worldwide in 2023:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 223,100

Volkswagen ID.301 140,800

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 111,700

ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 81,700

Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 49,000

CUPRA Born 45,300

Porsche Taycan (incl. Turismo) 40,600

Volkswagen ID. Buzz02 (incl. Cargo) 28,600

In 2024, the Volkswagen Group will launch numerous attractive new models on the market, including many all-electric vehicles such as the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer03 and the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase03, the CUPRA Tavascan03, the Audi Q6 e-tron03 and the Porsche e-Macan03.

Volkswagen Group – Deliveries all drivetrains

Deliveries to

customers by market Dec. 2023 Dec. 2022 Delta (%) Oct. – Dec. 2023 Oct. – Dec. 2022 Delta (%) Jan. – Dec. 2023 Jan. – Dec. 2022 Delta (%) Western Europe 288,600 277,200 +4.1 828,400 754,300 +9.8 3,271,000 2,711,300 +20.6 Central and

Eastern Europe 47,200 37,200 +26.9 128,600 109,600 +17.4 503,500 441,900 +13.9 North America 95,300 77,600 +22.8 277,000 211,400 +31.1 993,100 842,600 +17.9 South America 57,700 48,900 +18.1 152,500 136,100 +12.0 518,200 473,700 +9.4 China 374,100 338,900 +10.4 947,000 825,800 +14.7 3,236,100 3,184,500 +1.6 Rest Asia-Pacific 34,800 35,100 -0.8 95,600 94,000 +1.8 358,400 329,500 +8.8 Middle East/Africa 36,400 27,400 +32.8 95,000 75,200 +26.2 359,300 279,300 +28.6 World 934,300 842,300 +10.9 2,524,100 2,206,400 +14.4 9,239,500 8,262,800 +11.8

Deliveries to

customers by brand Dec.

2023 Dec.

2022 Delta (%) Oct – Dec

2023 Oct – Dec

2022 Delta (%) Jan. – Dec.

2023 Jan. – Dec.

2022 Delta (%) Brand Group Core 688,600 615,700 +11.8 1,843,400 1,603,300 +15.0 6,662,200 6,008,800 +10.9 Volkswagen

Passenger Cars 525,500 480,300 +9.4 1,382,600 1,228,800 +12.5 4,866,800 4,563,300 +6.7 ŠKODA 77,300 66,500 +16.3 224,600 186,700 +20.3 866,800 731,300 +18.5 SEAT/CUPRA 47,200 34,100 +38.5 127,300 93,600 +36.0 519,200 385,600 +34.6 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 38,500 34,800 +10.5 108,900 94,200 +15.6 409,400 328,600 +24.6 Brand Group Progressive 188,700 156,900 +20.3 514,500 426,400 +20.7 1,918,900 1,638,600 +17.1 Audi 186,500 154,800 +20.5 508,600 420,700 +20.9 1,895,200 1,614,200 +17.4 Lamborghini/Bentley 2,200 2,100 +6.9 5,900 5,700 +3.8 23,700 24,400 -3.0 Brand Group Sport Luxury 26,300 37,200 -29.4 77,500 88,400 -12.3 320,200 309,900 +3.3 Porsche 26,300 37,200 -29.4 77,500 88,400 -12.3 320,200 309,900 +3.3 Brand Group Trucks 30,700 32,500 -5.3 88,700 88,300 +0.4 338,200 305,500 +10.7 MAN 10,800 10,700 +0.5 31,700 28,600 +10.6 115,700 84,400 +37.1 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 2,100 2,900 -28.9 7,400 10,900 -31.9 37,100 54,000 -31.3 Scania 10,500 10,300 +1.6 28,900 26,800 +7.7 96,600 85,200 +13.3 Navistar 7,400 8,600 -12.9 20,700 22,000 -5.8 88,900 81,900 +8.5 Volkswagen Group

(total) 934,300 842,300 +10.9 2,524,100 2,206,400 +14.4 9,239,500 8,262,800 +11.8

Volkswagen Group – Deliveries battery-electric vehicles (BEVs)