Volkswagen Group launches a major product offensive at Auto Shanghai 2025, offering intelligent, fully connected vehicles for the growing China market

Auto Shanghai marks an important milestone for the Volkswagen Group: the consistent "In China, for China" strategy comes to life with the first models from the Volkswagen brand and the new Audi brand that are developed entirely in China, for China

“China is an important market for the Volkswagen Group. Two years ago, we realigned our strategy. And we have made progress faster than initially planned. Our products are tailored to the needs of Chinese customers: with a clear design language and cutting-edge technologies. The Shanghai Auto Show is another milestone on our strategic path: we want to be the global tech driver for the automotive industry by 2035.” Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG

“With our strong ‘In China, for China’ strategy, we are shifting delivery mode for Auto Shanghai. Impressive proof is the first models of the new AUDI brand and the Volkswagen brand, developed entirely in China for China, which will soon be launched to the market. With that, Volkswagen Group China is launching the largest-ever ICV offensive. By 2027, we will launch around 20 fully electric and electrified models, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and groundbreaking systems for highly automated driving. In this way, we are opening up attractive market segments and taking on a leading role in the ICV era in China.” Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen AG Group Board Member for China

The Volkswagen Group’s “In China, for China” strategy is unleashing its full power: the first vehicles developed exclusively in China for Chinese customers are making their debut at Auto Shanghai 2025 and launching on the market soon. The models of the new AUDI brand and the Volkswagen brand impressively demonstrate the rapid transformation of the Group, with a total of seven world premieres being presented in Shanghai. The next generation of intelligent, fully connected vehicles (ICV) will open up new market segments and customer groups in the highly competitive Chinese market.

Auto Shanghai 2025 marks the beginning of the Volkswagen Group’s largest ICV-offensive in China to date. By 2027, the Group will launch more than 20 fully electric and electrified models (NEV) as part of a comprehensive product offensive. By 2030, the Group’s brands will offer around 30 all-electric models. At the same time, Volkswagen is assuming a leading role in the era of intelligent, fully connected vehicles (ICV).

The Group will unveil its AI-empowered, highly automated driving system for China at Group Night on the eve of the auto show. It’s developed by CARIZON, Volkswagen’s powerhouse for Intelligent driving in China. The system sets new benchmarks for highly-automated, intelligent and also human-like driving behavior across all traffic scenarios with the highest safety and quality standards. The Volkswagen Group is thus showcasing its expertise in the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the way to Level 3 and beyond.

Volkswagen Group Night: World premieres and diverse model range of the brands

On April 22, the eve of Auto Shanghai 2025, the Volkswagen Group’s strong brands will showcase their innovative strength with the next generation of intelligent, fully connected vehicles (ICV) at the Volkswagen Group Night. Five of the seven world premieres will be presented one day before the show begins:

Audi will debut its new all-electric vehicle based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) for the first time: It sets new standards in performance, technology, range and charging speed. With its emotional design, a next-generation infotainment system and the powerful, highly automated Level 2++ driving system, the model is tailored specifically for the Chinese market, underlining Audi’s leading position in the premium segment.

The first production model of the new AUDI brand, which was developed entirely in China to meet preferences of Chinese customers, will celebrate its world premiere. With the combination of distinctive Audi DNA and China-specific innovations, AUDI is tapping into new, tech-savvy customer segments. With highly innovative L2++ driver assistance functions, the AUDI model also offers a driving experience that is both comfortable and safe – whether on highways or in dense urban traffic. The model will launch later this year, representing a new generation of premium electromobility vehicles.

At Group Night, the Volkswagen brand will present three next-generation ICV concepts, featuring innovative technologies and a new, progressive design language to showcase the brand’s new DNA, which is geared towards the Chinese market. Each model from the three joint ventures is distinctly positioned to reflect their unique strategic positioning.

Three models include FAW-Volkswagen’s first CMP-based A-Main notchback BEV concept, equipped with the high-performance zonal E/E architecture CEA (China Electronic Architecture), SAIC VOLKSWAGEN’s first extended range (EREV) B-SUV concept, and Volkswagen Anhui’s first all-electric B-SUV concept. Following the strong “In China, for China” strategy, these three NEVs clearly demonstrate how the brand is shaping the future of mobility, offering state-of-the-art digital functions and intelligent driving assistance systems that meet the evolving expectations of Chinese customers. In addition, Volkswagen will present its robust product portfolio across all key segments with over 20 models during the public days.

In addition, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S will also celebrate their premiere on the Chinese mainland on the eve of auto show. Responding to strong demand from Chinese sports car fans, the Porsche 911 GT3 will be making its return to China. Other highlights of the evening will be the Lamborghini Temerario and the Ducati Panigale V4 S.

Strong product line-up of the Group brands at Auto Shanghai

In total, the Volkswagen Group’s strong brands will present over 50 models, covering all market segments from April 23 at the start of Auto Shanghai 2025.

Highlights include the world premiere of the new Audi Q5L exterior design. The third model of the Porsche Heritage Design strategy will also be on show worldwide for the first time. Porsche is expanding its product range in China with the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring and two other new models.

Consistent “In China, for China” strategy accelerates the transformation of the Volkswagen Group in China

In the era of intelligent, connected vehicles (ICV), the Volkswagen Group is driving forward its transformation with “China Speed.” With its “In China, for China” strategy, the Volkswagen Group is strengthening its local development capacities in the areas of e-mobility, digitalization and intelligent driving, while at the same time accelerating its decision-making and development processes in the region.

This enables the company to react quickly to market-defining trends in China and fully exploit the growth dynamics and innovative strength of the market. A high degree of technical localization and consistent customer orientation are crucial for Volkswagen Group China and its joint ventures to assume a leading role in the market and further consolidate its position as the number one international OEM in China.

SOURCE: Volkswagen