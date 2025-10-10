Volkswagen Group increases global deliveries to 6.6 million vehicles by the end of September

The Volkswagen Group has slightly increased its global deliveries in the first nine months

“The Volkswagen Group has slightly increased its global deliveries in the first nine months. We are benefiting from the continued positive momentum generated by the broad-based product offensive with a total of 60 new models from our strong brands this year and last year. These vehicles are proving extremely popular with our customers, as evidenced by the 17 per cent increase in order intake in Western Europe. We were able to compensate for the challenging conditions in China and the US with partly significant increases in South America and Europe. In our home region of Europe, we grew by eight per cent in the third quarter alone. Our all-electric models are a key driver of this positive development. By the end of September, we have delivered around 80 per cent more of these models in Europe than in the same period last year, and worldwide we were up around 40 per cent. However, the first nine months also show one thing very clearly: in order to succeed in this challenging market environment, we must continue to focus all our efforts on implementing our group- wide product offensive and ongoing performance programmes.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales

Key figures

6.60 million vehicles delivered worldwide after nine months,

up 1 per cent on previous year

(6.52 million vehicles) Growth in South America (+15 per cent), Western Europe (+3 per cent) and Central and Eastern Europe (+10 per cent) more than offset expected declines in China (-4 per cent) and North America (-8 per cent) 717,500 BEV deliveries worldwide by the end of September,

up 42 per cent year- on-year (506,600 vehicles) Strong increase in BEV deliveries in Europe (+78 per cent) and the USA (+85 per cent), decline in China (-43 per cent) as planned ahead of the launch of new electric models; Volkswagen Group is the clear BEV market leader in Europe (market share of around 27 per cent); global BEV share after three quarters rises significantly from 8 to 11 per cent compared to the previous year, climbing from 12 to 20 per cent in Western Europe Incoming orders in Western Europe

rise by 17 per cent in the first nine months The rise in orders is driven in particular by new models of all drive types, such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, VW Transporter/Multivan, CUPRA Terramar, Škoda Elroq, Audi Q6 e- tron, and Porsche 911; BEV orders increase particularly strongly (+64 per cent) and account for around 22 per cent of total order intake in Western Europe 299,000 PHEV deliveries worldwide,

up around 55 per cent on the same period last year

(193,000 vehicles) Demand for vehicles with modern second- generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEVs) and pure electric ranges of up to 143 km1 is increasing

Development of core regions

Europe North America A total of 2,907,500 vehicles were delivered in the region, representing an increase of 4.1cent. Growth was 3.2 per cent in Western Europe and 10.2 per cent in Central and Eastern Europe. In the home market of Germany, 4.6 per cent more vehicles were handed over to customers. 708,800 customers took delivery of a vehicle from a Group brand, 7.8 per cent per fewer than in the same period last year. In the main market, the USA, the decline was 9.3 per cent in a challenging environment marked by the tariff situation. South America Asia-Pacific The region grew most strongly, by 14.9 per cent, to 481,800 vehicles. In the main market of Brazil, growth was 6.8 per cent. The region recorded a decline of 2.8 per cent to 2,208,000 vehicles. The main reason for this was the intense competitive situation in China. In the BEV segment there, deliveries declined significantly as planned ahead of the launch of new models. Across all drive types, the decline of 4.0 per cent was in line with expectations.

Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 128,900

Volkswagen ID.3 88,800

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 65,700

Audi Q6 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 63,800

Škoda Elroq 60,400

Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 58,100

Volkswagen ID.7 (incl. Tourer) 55,500

Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo) 42,900

Porsche Macan 36,300

CUPRA Born 32,900

1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: weighted combined energy consumption 15.6-14.6 kWh/100 km plus 0.3 l/100 km; combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 5.3-5.0 l/100 km; weighted combined CO2 emissions 7-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C Audi A3 Sportback TFSI E: weighted combined energy consumption 16.6-14.6 kWh/100 km plus 0.4-0.3 l/100 km; combined fuel consumption with empty battery: 5.4-4.9 l/100 km; weighted combined CO2 emissions 8-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types

Deliveries to customers by market Jul. – Sep.

2025 Jul. – Sep.

2024 Delta Jan. – Sep.

2025 Jan. – Sep.

2024 Delta

(%) Western Europe 802,800 743,600 +8.0 2,501,300 2,424,600 +3.2 Central and Eastern Europe 133,100 117,000 +13.7 406,200 368,600 +10.2 North America 246,900 273,800 -9.8 708,800 769,000 -7.8 South America 179,700 163,800 +9.7 481,800 419,100 +14.9 China 660,300 711,500 -7.2 1,974,000 2,056,600 -4.0 Rest of Asia-Pacific 76,800 70,300 +9.2 233,900 214,800 +8.9 Middle East/Africa 99,300 96,400 +3.0 298,100 271,700 +9.7 World 2,198,800 2,176,300 +1.0 6,604,100 6,524,400 +1.2

Deliveries to customers by brand Jul. – Sep.

2025 Jul. – Sep.

2024 Delta Jan. – Sep.

2025 Jan. – Sep.

2024 Delta

(%) Brand Group Core 1,664,200 1,613,600 +3.1 4,975,900 4,801,600 +3.6 Volkswagen Passenger Cars 1,172,200 1,176,400 -0.4 3,492,500 3,396,800 +2.8 Škoda 256,300 222,700 +15.1 765,700 671,300 +14.1 SEAT/CUPRA 136,900 124,700 +9.8 439,500 422,100 +4.1 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 98,800 89,800 +10.0 278,200 311,500 -10.7 Brand Group Progressive 397,100 407,400 -2.5 1,191,100 1,251,400 -4.8 Audi 392,200 402,600 -2.6 1,175,800 1,235,600 -4.8 Bentley 2,400 1,900 +23.9 7,200 7,400 -2.0 Lamborghini 2,500 2,900 -13.8 8,100 8,400 -3.2 Brand Group Sport Luxury 66,100 70,100 -5.7 212,500 226,000 -6.0 Porsche 66,100 70,100 -5.7 212,500 226,000 -6.0 Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 71,500 85,300 -16.2 224,600 245,400 -8.5 MAN 24,600 19,800 +24.7 71,700 68,900 +4.0 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 11,900 12,400 -4.0 36,600 35,700 +2.5 Scania 21,500 21,700 -0.9 68,400 74,000 -7.6 International 13,400 31,500 -57.3 48,000 66,800 -28.2 Volkswagen Group (total) 2,198,800 2,176,300 +1.0 6,604,100 6,524,400 +1.2

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)

Deliveries to customers by market Jul. – Sep.

2025 Jul. – Sep.

2024 Delta Jan. – Sep.

2025 Jan. – Sep.

2024 Delta

(%) Europe 174,700 109,200 +60.0 522,600 293,300 +78.2 USA 37,400 11,900 +213.5 68,700 37,100 +85.2 China 25,800 57,500 -55.2 85,100 148,100 -42.5 Rest of the world 14,100 10,700 +31.7 41,100 28,100 +46.6 World 252,100 189,300 +33.1 717,500 506,600 +41.7

Deliveries to customers by brand Jul. – Sep.

2025 Jul. – Sep.

2024 Delta Jan. – Sep.

2025 Jan. – Sep.

2024 Delta

(%) Brand Group Core 174,500 142,300 +22.6 503,100 373,200 +34.8 Volkswagen Passenger Cars 95,100 102,700 -7.4 287,700 271,200 +6.1 Škoda 45,600 21,300 +113.8 118,500 50,800 +133.5 SEAT/CUPRA 19,800 12,900 +53.7 57,300 31,200 +84.0 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 14,100 5,400 +162.1 39,600 20,100 +97.2 Brand Group Progressive 62,000 39,100 +58.6 163,400 115,800 +41.1 Audi 62,000 39,100 +58.6 163,400 115,800 +41.1 Bentley – – – – – – Lamborghini – – – – – – Brand Group Sport Luxury 14,700 7,400 +98.2 48,900 16,400 +197.4 Porsche 14,700 7,400 +98.2 48,900 16,400 +197.4 Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 80 50 +54.9 2,100 1,100 +82.6 MAN 290 150 +95.9 1,090 380 +183.6 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 10 10 -42.9 60 100 -43.9 Scania 160 80 +98.8 380 190 +101.1 International 360 290 +26.3 540 460 +17.4 Volkswagen Group (total) 252,100 189,300 +33.1 717,500 506,600 +41.7

