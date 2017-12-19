Volkswagen Group extends environmental incentive in Germany

The environmental incentive of the Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands in Germany has been extended. With slightly adjusted conditions, the brands of the Volkswagen Group now offer owners of EU 1 to EU 4 vehicles the possibility of changing over to a new vehicle meeting the latest environmental, technical and safety standards from January 1 to March 31, 2018. Thanks to the environmental incentive, a significant contribution to improved air quality has already been made: to date, more than 110,000 customers in Germany have claimed the environmental incentive offered by Volkswagen Group brands.

“The extension of the environmental incentive program shows that the brands of the Volkswagen Group are determined to play their part in improving air quality in city centers. As an automaker, we are living up to our promise to provide financial support for environmentally compatible mobility. We intend to offer our customers convincing incentives to choose modern, low-emission vehicles of the latest generation,” says Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft.

Since August 8, the brands of the Volkswagen Group have offered an environmental incentive to customers who scrap their old diesel vehicle in accordance with EU 4 or earlier standards and purchase a new Group model. Customers who opt for an especially environmental compatible model with alternative powertrain (electric, hybrid or natural gas) receive an additional future incentive.