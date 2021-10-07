Volkswagen Group drives forward intelligent mobility solutions

Volkswagen presents solutions for an integrated, future-proof transportation system at the ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg

The Volkswagen Group will present solutions for the efficient, sustainable, safe and convenient movement of people and goods at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg, the world’s largest industry event for intelligent transportation systems, from October 11 to 15, 2021. The focus will be on autonomous driving, the intelligent use of vehicle data and the integration of electric vehicles into the power grid. Together with its Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, MOIA, CARIAD, Elli and MAN Truck & Bus brands, the Group will provide a forum for interested parties and experts with live demonstrations of pioneering pilot projects, discussion panels, lectures and expert talks.

Gernot Döllner, Senior Vice President Group Strategy at Volkswagen: “Intelligent transportation systems play a key role in future-proof mobility in cities and beyond. They are the basic prerequisite for carbon-neutral, connected, safe and tailored mobility solutions and key factors in our NEW AUTO Group strategy. Together with our partners, we will make the mobility of people and goods even more efficient, sustainable and convenient.”

Autonomous ridesharing as a driver of the mobility revolution

For the Volkswagen Group, autonomous driving is a key technology that enables new mobility solutions and improves road safety. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, MOIA and ARGO AI are currently testing an autonomous ridesharing system in a pilot project in Hamburg, which is planned to go into series production in 2025. At ITS, MOIA will use an interactive simulation to show how large-fleet autonomous ridesharing can contribute to the mobility revolution. Using a 1:2 model of the ID.BUZZ AD01, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will also allow visitors to experience various usage scenarios of self-driving shuttles for the transportation of goods and people. MAN Truck & Bus and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) will present the results of their joint “Hamburg TruckPilot” project. The two companies have demonstrated in the HHLA container terminal Altenwerder that the use of autonomous trucks is technologically possible in real-world applications and that they can be integrated efficiently in logistics processes.

Data sharing for greater safety and efficiency in traffic

CARIAD will provide insights into data-based services that help improve traffic safety and flow at the World Congress. For example, anonymized data from Group vehicles enable authorities in Europe and the U.S. to optimize road maintenance and winter services already today. By 2030, up to 40 million Group vehicles will be connected to the cloud, providing the basis for secure access to anonymized vehicle and environmental data. Volkswagen is also participating in the newly created Mobility Data Space, which will present initial use cases at the ITS. Via the data space, companies and organizations are able to exchange date securely and sovereignly in order to enable and advance innovative mobility concepts.

Integration of electric vehicles in the energy system saves costs and CO 2

Another core topic is the systematic switch to e-mobility. Elli is creating a comprehensive energy ecosystem around the vehicle, from wall boxes to digital services. At ITS, the Group company will also demonstrate how electric vehicles are becoming part of the energy system as mobile storage devices through the use of high-voltage batteries. Bidirectional charging is also strengthening the driving role of e-mobility for the energy transition: self-generated electricity from renewable energy sources can be stored in the vehicle and fed back into the house as needed. Not only does this make customers less dependent on the public power grid, it also saves costs and CO 2 . The brands of the Volkswagen Group will likely offer this technology from 2022 onwards in models based on the MEB modular electric drive matrix.

Cooperation as a success factor for the transformation

For Volkswagen, cooperative projects with cities, industry partners and public institutions are key for creating an integrated, future-proof transportation system. The Group has had a particularly close city partnership with Hamburg since 2016. In addition to implementing specific projects, Volkswagen supported Hamburg’s application for hosting this year’s ITS World Congress. As a main partner, the Group has been actively involved in the organization and planning of the ITS and offers visitors a diverse congress program. From October 12 to 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. each day, Volkswagen will welcome visitors to “Future Mobility Sessions” at its booth (B5210). A single ride for MOIA Classic to visit ITS on October 14, between 12 noon and 8 p.m. (Public Day) will be one euro only.

