Volkswagen Group doubles all-electric deliveries in Europe

On April 09, 2025, the Volkswagen Group published the deliveries for January to March 2025

Volkswagen Group Deliveries January to March 2025

“Our products are being well received and show that the Volkswagen Group is on the right track. We increased our all- electric deliveries worldwide by around 60 percent in the first quarter. In Europe in particular, we were able to significantly expand our leading position in this segment with a doubling of deliveries. The share of all-electric models in our total volume in Western Europe also doubled to around 19 percent. We have good momentum in our home region overall, which is also reflected in the 29 percent increase in incoming orders across all drive types, bringing the order book there back up to around one million vehicles. In the coming months, we expect additional tailwind from numerous newly launched models.

Overall, global deliveries increased slightly until the end of March. Gains in North and South America as well as in Europe have more than compensated for the expected decline in China.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales

Key figures

2.13 million vehicles worldwide deliveries after the first quarter up 1.4 percent on the previous year (2.10 million vehicles) Growth in North America (+4 percent), South America (+17 percent), Western Europe (+3 percent) and Central and Eastern Europe (+8 percent) more than compensated for the expected decline in China (-7 percent).
216,800 vehicles worldwide BEV deliveries by the end of March up 59 percent on the previous year (136,400 vehicles) Global BEV share in the first quarter rises significantly from 6 to 10 percent, strong growth in Europe (+113 percent) and the USA (+51 percent), declining development in China (-37 percent), Volkswagen Group clear BEV market leader in Europe (market share around 26 percent)
Incoming orders in Western Europe increase by 29 percent in the first quarter New models of all drive types such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, CUPRA Terramar, Skoda Elroq, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche 911 are enjoying great popularity, order book in Western Europe grows to around 980,000 vehicles in the first three months, BEV orders increase particularly significantly (+64 percent).
82,500 vehicles worldwide PHEV deliveries are around 15 percent higher than in the same period last year Demand for vehicles with modern second- generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and all-electric ranges of up to 143 km1 is increasing.

Development of core regions

Europe

Deliveries in the region increase by 3.7 percent overall to 939,800 vehicles.

Western Europe increases by 3.0 percent, in

Central and Eastern Europe the growth is

7.9 percent. The increase in the home market of Germany amounts to 5.5 percent.
North America

237,200 vehicles delivered represent an increase of 4.4 percent. The Volkswagen Group grows by 6.2 percent in the main market USA.
South America

At 16.6 percent, deliveries in the region rose the most to 138,200 vehicles. In the core market of Brazil, growth amounts to 3.3 percent.
Asia-Pacific

The region recorded a decline of 5.8 percent to 720,400 vehicles. The main reason for this is the intense competitive situation in China, as a result of which Volkswagen Group deliveries fell by 7.1 percent.

Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)

  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 43,700
  • Volkswagen ID.3 28,100
  • Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 22,800
  • Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 20,200
  • Volkswagen ID.7 (incl. Tourer) 19,100
  • Audi Q6 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 16,000
  • Porsche Macan 14,200
  • Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo) 12,700
  • CUPRA Born 11,000
  • CUPRA Tavascan 7,600

1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: energy consumption weighted combined 15.7-14.7 kWh/100 km plus 0.4-
0.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.3-5.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 9-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types

Deliveries to customers by market Jan. Mar.

2025

 Jan. Mar.

2024

 Delta (%)
Western Europe 814,000 790,000 +3.0
Central and Eastern Europe 125,800 116,600 +7.9
North America 237,200 227,100 +4.4
South America 138,200 118,500 +16.6
China 644,100 693,600 -7.1
Rest of Asia-Pacific 76,300 71,200 +7.2
Middle East/Africa 98,000 87,200 +12.3
World 2,133,600 2,104,200 +1.4
Deliveries to customers by brand Jan. Mar.

2025

 Jan. Mar.

2024

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 1,600,300 1,543,400 +3.7
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 1,134,200 1,079,600 +5.1
Škoda 238,600 220,500 +8.2
SEAT/CUPRA 146,700 138,600 +5.9
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 80,800 104,800 -22.9
Brand Group Progressive 388,800 402,000 -3.3
Audi 383,400 396,900 -3.4
Bentley 2,400 2,500 -4.7
Lamborghini 3,000 2,600 +12.8
Brand Group Sport Luxury 71,500 77,600 -7.9
Porsche 71,500 77,600 -7.9
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 73,100 81,100 -9.9
MAN 20,600 23,900 -13.8
Volkswagen

Truck & Bus

 13,400 11,500 +16.2
Scania 22,200 26,400 -16.1
International 16,900 19,300 -12.4
Volkswagen Group (total) 2,133,600 2,104,200 +1.4

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)

Deliveries to customers by market Jan. Mar.

2025

 Jan. Mar.

2024

 Delta (%)
Europe 158,100 74,400 +112.6
USA 19,900 13,200 +51.0
China 25,900 41,000 -36.8
Rest of the world 12,800 7,800 +63.7
World 216,800 136,400 +58.9
Deliveries to customers by brand Jan. Mar.

2025

 Jan. Mar.

2024

 Delta (%)
Brand Group Core 151,400 96,200 +57.5
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 95,200 68,200 +39.6
Škoda 27,000 14,000 +93.3
SEAT/CUPRA 18,600 7,000 +167.4
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 10,700 7,100 +51.1
Brand Group Progressive 46,400 35,600 +30.1
Audi 46,400 35,600 +30.1
Bentley
Lamborghini
Brand Group Sport Luxury 18,400 4,300 +326.4
Porsche 18,400 4,300 +326.4
Brand Group Trucks / TRATON 600 300 +94.9
MAN 380 140 +178.5
Volkswagen Truck & Bus 50 80 -39.5
Scania 100 50 +121.3
International 90 60 +53.6
Volkswagen Group (total) 216,800 136,400 +58.9

SOURCE: Volkswagen

