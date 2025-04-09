Volkswagen Group doubles all-electric deliveries in Europe

“Our products are being well received and show that the Volkswagen Group is on the right track. We increased our all- electric deliveries worldwide by around 60 percent in the first quarter. In Europe in particular, we were able to significantly expand our leading position in this segment with a doubling of deliveries. The share of all-electric models in our total volume in Western Europe also doubled to around 19 percent. We have good momentum in our home region overall, which is also reflected in the 29 percent increase in incoming orders across all drive types, bringing the order book there back up to around one million vehicles. In the coming months, we expect additional tailwind from numerous newly launched models.
Overall, global deliveries increased slightly until the end of March. Gains in North and South America as well as in Europe have more than compensated for the expected decline in China.”
Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales
Key figures
|2.13 million vehicles worldwide deliveries after the first quarter up 1.4 percent on the previous year (2.10 million vehicles)
|Growth in North America (+4 percent), South America (+17 percent), Western Europe (+3 percent) and Central and Eastern Europe (+8 percent) more than compensated for the expected decline in China (-7 percent).
|216,800 vehicles worldwide BEV deliveries by the end of March up 59 percent on the previous year (136,400 vehicles)
|Global BEV share in the first quarter rises significantly from 6 to 10 percent, strong growth in Europe (+113 percent) and the USA (+51 percent), declining development in China (-37 percent), Volkswagen Group clear BEV market leader in Europe (market share around 26 percent)
|Incoming orders in Western Europe increase by 29 percent in the first quarter
|New models of all drive types such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, CUPRA Terramar, Skoda Elroq, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche 911 are enjoying great popularity, order book in Western Europe grows to around 980,000 vehicles in the first three months, BEV orders increase particularly significantly (+64 percent).
|82,500 vehicles worldwide PHEV deliveries are around 15 percent higher than in the same period last year
|Demand for vehicles with modern second- generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and all-electric ranges of up to 143 km1 is increasing.
Development of core regions
|
Europe
Deliveries in the region increase by 3.7 percent overall to 939,800 vehicles.
Western Europe increases by 3.0 percent, in
Central and Eastern Europe the growth is
7.9 percent. The increase in the home market of Germany amounts to 5.5 percent.
|
North America
237,200 vehicles delivered represent an increase of 4.4 percent. The Volkswagen Group grows by 6.2 percent in the main market USA.
|
South America
At 16.6 percent, deliveries in the region rose the most to 138,200 vehicles. In the core market of Brazil, growth amounts to 3.3 percent.
|
Asia-Pacific
The region recorded a decline of 5.8 percent to 720,400 vehicles. The main reason for this is the intense competitive situation in China, as a result of which Volkswagen Group deliveries fell by 7.1 percent.
Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)
|
1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: energy consumption weighted combined 15.7-14.7 kWh/100 km plus 0.4-
0.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.3-5.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 9-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C
Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types
|Deliveries to customers by market
|Jan. – Mar.
2025
|Jan. – Mar.
2024
|Delta (%)
|Western Europe
|814,000
|790,000
|+3.0
|Central and Eastern Europe
|125,800
|116,600
|+7.9
|North America
|237,200
|227,100
|+4.4
|South America
|138,200
|118,500
|+16.6
|China
|644,100
|693,600
|-7.1
|Rest of Asia-Pacific
|76,300
|71,200
|+7.2
|Middle East/Africa
|98,000
|87,200
|+12.3
|World
|2,133,600
|2,104,200
|+1.4
|Deliveries to customers by brand
|Jan. – Mar.
2025
|Jan. – Mar.
2024
|Delta (%)
|Brand Group Core
|1,600,300
|1,543,400
|+3.7
|Volkswagen Passenger Cars
|1,134,200
|1,079,600
|+5.1
|Škoda
|238,600
|220,500
|+8.2
|SEAT/CUPRA
|146,700
|138,600
|+5.9
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|80,800
|104,800
|-22.9
|Brand Group Progressive
|388,800
|402,000
|-3.3
|Audi
|383,400
|396,900
|-3.4
|Bentley
|2,400
|2,500
|-4.7
|Lamborghini
|3,000
|2,600
|+12.8
|Brand Group Sport Luxury
|71,500
|77,600
|-7.9
|Porsche
|71,500
|77,600
|-7.9
|Brand Group Trucks / TRATON
|73,100
|81,100
|-9.9
|MAN
|20,600
|23,900
|-13.8
|Volkswagen
Truck & Bus
|13,400
|11,500
|+16.2
|Scania
|22,200
|26,400
|-16.1
|International
|16,900
|19,300
|-12.4
|Volkswagen Group (total)
|2,133,600
|2,104,200
|+1.4
Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)
|Deliveries to customers by market
|Jan. – Mar.
2025
|Jan. – Mar.
2024
|Delta (%)
|Europe
|158,100
|74,400
|+112.6
|USA
|19,900
|13,200
|+51.0
|China
|25,900
|41,000
|-36.8
|Rest of the world
|12,800
|7,800
|+63.7
|World
|216,800
|136,400
|+58.9
|Deliveries to customers by brand
|Jan. – Mar.
2025
|Jan. – Mar.
2024
|Delta (%)
|Brand Group Core
|151,400
|96,200
|+57.5
|Volkswagen Passenger Cars
|95,200
|68,200
|+39.6
|Škoda
|27,000
|14,000
|+93.3
|SEAT/CUPRA
|18,600
|7,000
|+167.4
|Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
|10,700
|7,100
|+51.1
|Brand Group Progressive
|46,400
|35,600
|+30.1
|Audi
|46,400
|35,600
|+30.1
|Bentley
|–
|–
|–
|Lamborghini
|–
|–
|–
|Brand Group Sport Luxury
|18,400
|4,300
|+326.4
|Porsche
|18,400
|4,300
|+326.4
|Brand Group Trucks / TRATON
|600
|300
|+94.9
|MAN
|380
|140
|+178.5
|Volkswagen Truck & Bus
|50
|80
|-39.5
|Scania
|100
|50
|+121.3
|International
|90
|60
|+53.6
|Volkswagen Group (total)
|216,800
|136,400
|+58.9
SOURCE: Volkswagen