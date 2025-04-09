Volkswagen Group doubles all-electric deliveries in Europe

“Our products are being well received and show that the Volkswagen Group is on the right track. We increased our all- electric deliveries worldwide by around 60 percent in the first quarter. In Europe in particular, we were able to significantly expand our leading position in this segment with a doubling of deliveries. The share of all-electric models in our total volume in Western Europe also doubled to around 19 percent. We have good momentum in our home region overall, which is also reflected in the 29 percent increase in incoming orders across all drive types, bringing the order book there back up to around one million vehicles. In the coming months, we expect additional tailwind from numerous newly launched models.

Overall, global deliveries increased slightly until the end of March. Gains in North and South America as well as in Europe have more than compensated for the expected decline in China.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales