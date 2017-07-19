Volkswagen Group delivers 5.2 million vehicles in first half of the year

Up to the end of June, the Volkswagen Group handed almost 5.2 million vehicles over to its customers. This corresponds to a rise of 0.8 per cent compared with the previous year. In the month of June, new vehicle deliveries rose by 4.2 per cent to 920,700. “June was a very strong month for the Group and all brands improved deliveries compared with the previous year,” said Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft. “Stable growth in core regions gives us reason to look forward with confidence to the second half of the year,” Kappler added.

In Europe, deliveries by the Group continued to grow. In June, 411,700 (+3.1 per cent) vehicles were handed over to customers. Growth of 3.5 per cent in deliveries was recorded in the first half of the year. Strong impetus for growth continues to come especially from Central and Eastern Europe, where deliveries in June were 13.2 per cent higher than in the previous year, at 67,000 new vehicles. This growth was driven by Russia (+14.8 per cent), the Czech Republic and Poland. While deliveries in the West European core markets also rose (+1.4 per cent), there was a fall of 2.3 per cent in the home market Germany in June, although this was less than the fall in the passenger car market as a whole.

In the North American region, the Group recorded significant growth (+9.1 per cent) in June, with 83,900 new vehicles handed over to customers. Especially Canada and the USA (+9.8 per cent) provided the main impetus for this development. Since the beginning of the year, 461,400 Group vehicles have been handed over to customers in North America, corresponding to a rise of 3.9 per cent. The upward trend in the South America region continues. In the first half, double digit growth of 11.4 per cent was achieved, with 248,300 Group models. Of these vehicles, 43,700 (+21.7 per cent) were delivered in June; growth in deliveries was also recorded as a result of the positive development in Brazil (+12.4 per cent).

The Asia-Pacific region reported almost 2 million vehicles handed over in the first half of the year (-2.7 per cent). These included 347,000 units (+4.1 per cent) delivered in June. In China, 315,300 vehicles were handed over to customers in June, corresponding to a rise of 5.2 per cent compared with the previous year. However, the figures for the first half were impaired by the weak first quarter. In the first six months of the year, the Group handed more than 1.8 million vehicles (-1.9 per cent) over to customers in China.

