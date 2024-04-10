Volkswagen Group delivers 3 percent more vehicles in the first quarter

Total deliveries increase to 2.10 million vehicles (Q1 2023: 2.04)

The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries in the first quarter of 2024 by 3 percent to 2.10 million vehicles. The main growth drivers were China (+8 percent), South America (+14 percent) and North America (+5 percent). Vehicles with combustion engines increased by 4 percent to 1.97 million units, overcompensating the slight decline of 3 percent to 136,400 all-electric vehicles (BEV). In this segment, strong growth in China (+91 percent) did not fully offset the decline in Europe (-24 percent). However, incoming orders for BEVs in Western Europe developed positively from January to March. More than twice as many all-electric models were ordered as in the same period last year (+154 percent), so that the BEV order bank currently stands at around 160,000 vehicles.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales, says: “In a market environment that remains challenging, the Volkswagen Group achieved a solid delivery performance in the first quarter. Our diversified product portfolio gives us the necessary flexibility to compensate for fluctuations in demand in certain segments – as is currently the case with all-electric vehicles – in others. The higher order intake for our all-electric models in Europe makes us confident that we will grow in this segment both in our home region and worldwide over the year as a whole. More than 30 model launches across all drive types this year will give us tailwind in the coming months.”

Deliveries in the regions developed as follows in the first quarter of 2024:

In Europe, deliveries were on a par with the previous year’s level at 906,700 vehicles (-0.3 percent). 74,400 of these vehicles had an all-electric drive (-24 percent). In Western Europe, a total of 790,100 vehicles were handed over to customers (-1 percent), of which 271,200 were in Germany, the Group’s home market (-1 percent). In Central and Eastern Europe, 116,600 customers took delivery of their new Group vehicle (+2 percent).

In North America, the Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries by 5 percent to 227,100 vehicles. The USA accounted for 155,900 Group models (-2 percent). There, 13,200 customers opted for an all-electric vehicle (-16 percent).

In South America, the Group handed over 14 percent more cars to customers than in the same period last year, a total of 118,500 vehicles. At 26 percent, growth was particularly strong in Brazil, where 93,500 models were delivered.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded an overall increase in deliveries of 5 percent to 764,800 vehicles. The main growth driver here was China, the Group’s largest single market. Deliveries there rose by 8 percent to 693,600 vehicles despite a challenging market environment. The all-electric models recorded particularly strong growth here, with an increase of 91 percent to 41,000 units.

The most successful all-electric Group models worldwide in the first quarter of 2024 were:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 34,600

Volkswagen ID.3 01 26,100

26,100 Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 22,800

(incl. Sportback) 22,800 Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 14,000

Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 9,600

(incl. Sportback) 9,600 Volkswagen ID. Buzz 02 (incl. Cargo 03 ) 7,000

(incl. Cargo ) 7,000 CUPRA Born 6,900

In 2024, the Volkswagen Group will launch more than 30 attractive new models, including many all-electric vehicles such as the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer04 and the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase05, the CUPRA Tavascan05, the Audi Q6 e-tron06 and the Porsche Macan Electric07.

Volkswagen Group – Deliveries of all drive types

Deliveries to

customers by markets Mar.

2024 Mar.

2023 Delta (%) Jan. – Mar. 2024 Jan. – Mar. 2023 Delta (%) Western Europe 324,100 335,300 -3.4 790,100 795,400 -0.7 Central and Eastern Europe 44,700 48,100 -7.0 116,600 113,900 +2.3 North America 89,700 79,900 +12.3 227,100 216,800 +4.8 South America 45,400 38,800 +17.0 118,500 103,600 +14.4 China 238,700 244,700 -2.4 693,600 644,500 +7.6 Asia-Pacific Rest 28,000 32,500 -13.8 71,200 84,700 -16.0 Middle East/Africa 30,000 32,900 -8.7 87,200 81,700 +6.8 Worldwide 800,600 812,100 -1.4 2,104,300 2,040,700 +3.1

Deliveries to customers by brands Mar.

2024 Mar.

2023 Delta (%) Jan. – Mar. 2024 Jan. – Mar. 2023 Delta (%) Brand Group Core 579,300 568,100 +2.0 1,543,500 1,453,500 +6.2 Volkswagen Passenger Cars 398,400 393,700 +1.2 1,079,700 1,021,500 +5.7 Škoda 82,600 82,200 +0.5 220,500 209,600 +5.2 SEAT/CUPRA 58,500 53,700 +8.9 138,600 125,200 +10.6 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 39,800 38,400 +3.7 104,800 97,200 +7.8 Brand Group Progressive 161,200 178,500 -9.7 402,000 421,800 -4.7 Audi 159,000 176,100 -9.7 396,900 415,700 -4.5 Bentley 1,100 1,400 -17.8 2,500 3,500 -28.7 Lamborghini 1,100 1,000 +8.3 2,600 2,600 +0.3 Brand Group Sport Luxury 28,600 31,700 -9.8 77,600 80,800 -3.9 Porsche 28,600 31,700 -9.8 77,600 80,800 -3.9 Brand Group Trucks 31,500 33,800 -7.0 81,100 84,600 -4.1 MAN 9,000 11,700 -22.7 23,900 27,300 -12.3 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 4,000 3,500 +15.5 11,500 12,100 -5.1 Scania 9,800 9,800 -0.5 26,400 22,600 +16.8 Navistar 8,700 8,800 -2.0 19,300 22,500 -14.5 Volkswagen Group (total) 800,600 812,100 -1.4 2,104,300 2,040,700 +3.1

Volkswagen Group – Deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEVs)