Volkswagen Group delivers over 1 million vehicles in March

The Volkswagen Group recorded its best ever delivery result for a single month in March. The Group also finished the first quarter with an all-time record. At 1.04 million, deliveries by the Volkswagen Group in March were 5.3 percent higher than the prior-year month. Over 2.6 million vehicles were handed over to customers in the first quarter of the year (+7.4 percent). “The first-quarter results confirm the attractiveness of our products. However, this good performance does not mean we can let up in our efforts; instead we must continue to strengthen customers’ trust in our brands and products in the second quarter as well”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said.

The Group delivered over 1.1 million vehicles in Europe in the first quarter of 2018 (+4.1 percent). Group deliveries in March grew 1.2 percent to 479,900 new vehicles. 407,400 vehicles were handed over to customers in Western Europe in March, of which 130,100 units were delivered in the home market of Germany (-1.2 percent). 72,500, deliveries of new vehicles from the Group in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe were 13.2 percent up on the same month last year. From January to March the Group delivered 954,400 vehicles in Western Europe (+2.8 percent) and 188,900 units in Central and Eastern Europe (+11.4 percent).

The Group handed over 221,000 vehicles in the North America region in the first three months, an increase of 3.4 percent. Just short of 83,900 customers in North America chose a vehicle from the Group in March (+5.1 percent). The Group delivered 57,800 vehicles in the USA, the largest market in the region, in March, representing an increase of 13.0 percent. The delivery trend in the South America region was also positive: customers took delivery of 128,700 new vehicles (+5.6 percent) in the first quarter of the year, of which 50,700 were delivered in March (+8.3 percent). Deliveries in the Brazilian market increased to 32,500 units in March, 11.0 percent higher than the same month last year.

The Volkswagen Group continued on its growth path in the Asia-Pacific region in the first quarter, delivering 1,090,200 new vehicles to customers there in the first quarter of 2018 – an increase of 12.0 percent – of which 391,400 units (+9.6 percent) were handed over in March. Deliveries in the Chinese market grew 10.6 percent in March, with 358,800 vehicles from the Group handed over to customers in China.

Deliveries to customers by markets March

2018 March

2017 Change (%) Jan- Mar

2018 Jan- Mar

2017 Change (%) Europe 479,900 474,300 +1.2 1,143,300 1,097,800 +4.1 Western Europe 407,400 410,200 -0.7 954,400 928,200 +2.8 Germany 130,100 131,600 -1.2 329,800 320,200 +3.0 Central and Eastern Europe 72,500 64,100 +13.2 188,900 169,600 +11.4 Russia 18,500 14,800 +25.1 46,100 37,700 +22.2 North America 83,900 79,800 +5.1 221,000 213,700 +3.4 USA 57,800 51,200 +13.0 148,900 135,400 +9.9 South America 50,700 46,800 +8.3 128,700 121,800 +5.6 Brazil 32,500 29,300 +11.0 74,100 68,300 +8.6 Asia-Pacific 391,400 357,200 +9.6 1,090,200 973,700 +12.0 China 358,800 324,500 +10.6 1,010,600 891,500 +13.4 Worldwide 1,043,400 990,800 +5.3 2,679,800 2,495,000 +7.4

Deliveries to customers by brands March

2018 March

2017 Change (%) Jan- Mar

2018 Jan- Mar

2017 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 584,700 557,400 +4.9 1,525,300 1,440,900 +5.9 Audi 183,700 173,400 +6.0 463,800 422,500 +9.8 ŠKODA 120,200 108,500 +10.7 316,700 283,500 +11.7 SEAT 60,400 53,200 +13.5 139,200 117,300 +18.7 Porsche 23,400 23,600 -0.8 63,500 59,700 +6.3 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 48,600 53,600 -9.3 114,700 121,900 -5.9 MAN 12,600 10,700 +17.8 30,600 25,200 +21.3 Scania 8,300 8,800 -5,7 22,600 20,700 +9.6 Volkswagen Group (total) 1,043,400 990,800 +5.3 2,679,800 2,495,000 +7.4

