Volkswagen Group deliveries grow 11.1 percent in November

The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with the previous year. “November was a successful month for our core brands with a significant rise in deliveries. Our brands recorded solid growth, not just in China, but in all regions worldwide. As a result, Group passenger car deliveries in November clearly outperformed the overall market”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, commented. “Thanks to a successful second half of the year we are heading for a very good delivery result for the full year 2017”, Kappler added.

Volkswagen Group brands delivered 4.0 million vehicles (+3.3 percent) in Europe in the first eleven months of the year, of which 295,400 (+4.6 percent) were handed over to customers in Western Europe. 112,200 new vehicles (+7.3 percent) were delivered to customers in Germany. This trend was boosted by the positive effect of the environmental incentive. In Central and Eastern Europe, the high demand for Group vehicles since the beginning of the year continued. 69,400 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the region in November, an increase of 15.7 percent compared with the previous year.

Group deliveries in North America rose by 2.1 percent in November. 884,900 vehicles (+4.7 percent) have been handed over to customers there since the beginning of the year. The upward trend in the South American market continued. Volkswagen Group brands in particular benefited from this trend in November, handing over 47,800 vehicles to customers (+35.8 percent). This good performance was chiefly attributable to Brazil (+41.7 percent) and Argentina. The Group has recorded double-digit growth of 25.5 percent in the region since the beginning of the year.

The Group handed over 4.0 million new vehicles to customer in the Asia-Pacific region from January to November, an increase of 3.0 percent compared with the previous year. Deliveries in the region grew 14.8 percent in November, primarily driven by growth in China (+15.3 percent), the largest single market. The Group handed over more than 3.7 million (+3.7 percent) vehicles to customers there by the end of November on the back of strong growth in the second half of the year.

Deliveries to customers by markets November 2017 November 2016 Change (%) Jan- Nov. 2017 Jan- Nov. 2016 Change (%) Europe 364,700 342,400 +6.5 3,991,400 3,862,000 +3.3 Western Europe 295,400 282,500 +4.6 3,313,600 3,262,500 +1.6 Germany 112,200 104,600 +7.3 1,189,000 1,199,100 -0.8 Central and Eastern Europe 69,400 59,900 +15.7 677,800 599,500 +13.1 Russia 18,700 15,100 +23.3 170,700 150,300 +13.6 North America 84,500 82,700 +2.1 884,900 845,100 +4.7 USA 54,400 52,800 +3.0 563,600 526,100 +7.1 South America 47,800 35,200 +35.8 483,100 384,800 +25.5 Brazil 31,200 22,100 +41.7 283,300 233,600 +21.3 Asian-Pacific 457,800 398,700 +14.8 4,016,600 3,900,800 +3.0 China 431,000 373,800 +15.3 3,724,200 3,591,600 +3.7 Worldwide 995,900 896,200 +11.1 9,743,400 9,375,400 +3.9

Deliveries to customers by brands November 2017 November 2016 Change (%) Jan- Nov. 2017 Jan- Nov. 2016 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 594,300 531,600 +11.8 5,636,100 5,417,900 +4.0 Audi 160,000 153,000 +4.5 1,699,500 1,712,600 -0.8 ŠKODA 114,600 97,500 +17.5 1,093,000 1,036,200 +5.5 SEAT 40,400 34,000 +18.7 435,000 379,500 +14.7 Porsche 20,700 20,200 +2.2 226,800 218,300 +3.9 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 44,300 42,600 +4.0 455,200 433,600 +5.0 MAN 11,200 8,700 +29.5 102,300 91,500 +11.7 Scania 9,100 7,100 +28.2 81,500 73,200 +11.5 Volkswagen Group (total) 995,900 896,200 +11.1 9,743,400 9,375,400 +3.9

