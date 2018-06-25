Volkswagen Group China’s mega-factory in Foshan will strengthen e-mobility strategy in China

Through the completion of the Foshan Plant Phase II, the Foshan production site’s capacity will double from 300,000 to 600,000 cars annually. As the first SUV-model of the Volkswagen brand built by FAW-Volkswagen, the T-Roc successfully rolled off the line in April this year. Together with the Audi Q2L, which will also start production this year, it is a vital building block in the fast growing SUV segment.





Inauguration ceremony FAW-Volkswagen factory Foshan Moreover, among the new FAW-Volkswagen factories in Qingdao and Tianjin, Foshan will play a key part in Roadmap E. Vehicles currently produced on the MQB platform will soon be electrified. By 2020, the MEB architecture will be introduced to the production line, alongside the production of MEB battery systems, which will also be located in Foshan. The newest electric models with the latest technologies of Volkswagen and Audi will be produced at the Foshan Plant.

“Through this mega-factory at the South China base of FAW-Volkswagen, we are fulfilling our promise to electrify China,” said Prof. Dr. Jochem Heizmann, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft as well as President and CEO of Volkswagen Group China. “Foshan is an important milestone on the way to becoming a people-centric provider of sustainable mobility.”

Through Roadmap E, the Volkswagen Group aims to release 40 new locally produced NEVs in the next 7 or 8 years, as it prepares to deliver up to 1.5 million NEVs annually by 2025.

The Foshan Plant Phase II will be an ideal representation of green, energy-saving production, intelligent manufacturing and smart operations. Through a complete purification and recycling system, the plant achieves zero emission of pollutants. Foshan Plant Phase II will not only be a manufacturer of smart, sustainable mobility solutions, but a leading example of eco-friendly production methods.

