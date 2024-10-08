Volkswagen Group brand Elli launches smart charging product offensive for Europe

Now available: Elli Charger 2 features smart charging technology that reduces charging costs by up to 40%

Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH (Elli) is launching its first smart charger in Europe. The Elli Charger 2 integrates via solar surplus charging with a home’s solar power system and can use price optimized charging to automatically charge when electricity market prices are lowest. Elli has now set new standards in integrating renewable energies and reducing charging costs to make the energy transition at home a reality. Furthermore, customers can now also purchase and install a solar power system from Otovo together with the smart charger. The partnership between Elli and Norwegian solar power marketplace Otovo will initially be rolled out in Germany at selected Volkswagen dealers (including in Hamburg, Ulm, and Augsburg) as a pilot project and is intended to be established across Europe in the long term.

“At Elli, we see smart charging as the interface between electric mobility and the energy transition at home. Our smart charging products, especially our new charger, represent a significant innovation step for our customers. The Elli Charger 2 helps make charging electric cars even more environmentally friendly by ensuring that EVs are charged when green electricity is readily available and cheap. This in turns increases the efficiency of renewable energy use. In addition, we are creating a framework for the future with our smart charging portfolio to use EVs as energy storage and help stabilize the power grid,” explains Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Elli & SVP of Volkswagen Charging & Energy.

Innovative Elli Charger 2 features at a glance:

Smart charging: customers save up to 40% on charging costs through the combination of solar surplus charging and price optimized charging.

Solar surplus charging: the Elli Charger 2 uses excess energy from solar power systems to directly charge the EV. The vehicle is charged sustainably and is less dependent on grid energy.

Price optimized charging: connecting with dynamic electricity tariffs, the Elli Charger 2 can automatically schedule the cheapest times to charge. This feature takes advantage of fluctuations in the electricity market to minimize charging costs.

Versatile charging: the new Elli Charger 2 is available in four versions for 28 European markets and is suitable for any EV with a Type 2 charging port. Thanks to the new metering function—soon also with German Eichrecht metering compliance—and the associated cost transparency as well as the new load management, the new Elli Charger 2 can be used not only in private households but also in semi-public and public charging spots.

Future-proof and user-Friendly: with the ability to receive remote software updates, the Elli Charger 2 remains up to date and offers a user-friendly interface for control via app.

Best-in-class integration of EV and charger: seamless synchronization with Volkswagen, CUPRA, and Škoda EVs, exchanging charging profiles, departure times, and battery status data to optimize charging processes.

With a charging capacity of up to 22 kW, the Charger 2 not only charges particularly quickly but is also particularly future-proof. The charging power can be individually adjusted during configuration, e.g., to 11 kW to meet the requirements of the home’s electricity setup.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group